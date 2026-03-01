‘He’s one of the busiest men in showbiz!’ Future of Alan Carr’s Secret Genius ‘revealed’ ahead of finale

Alan Carr’s Channel 4 show Secret Genius may be coming to an end tonight (March 1) but it seems the future of the show may have already been decided.

The new show, fronted by Alan Carr, premiered earlier this year. But it was immediately a hit for the channel, and fans absolutely loved it.

It’s no surprise that Alan’s show has been successful, after he stole the hearts of fans after his Celebrity Traitors victory. But now, new reports suggest Secret Genius could be making a comeback, with Alan Carr staying at the front.

The show has been a hit with fans (Credit: John Rainford / SplashNews.com)

Will Alan Carr’s show get another series?

According to The Sun, TV insiders have revealed that Secret Genius is definitely expected to return for another series, with Channel 4 bosses “confident” that Alan will return.

The outlet reported: “The bonus is that, despite being one of the busiest men in showbiz, Alan would probably be able to do another series.

“He has five different projects on the go for the BBC, as well as three streamers. But Channel 4 bosses are confident he can return to do a sequel. Along with co-host Susie Dent, he is seem as a crucial part of the series’ success.”

The six-part show comes to an end. But it has reportedly got higher ratings than other shows Channel 4 has been experimenting with recently, like reality show, Virgin Island, which caused a stir itself.

Entertainment Daily has reached out to Channel 4 for comment.

Alan has a lot of shows coming out soon (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What happens on Secret Genius?

Secret Genius sees contestants with “everyday” jobs take on various tests. These are set by Mensa, the organisation for people with a high IQ.

The whole aim of the show is to find individuals in the UK with exceptional brain power – from factory workers to hairdressers – that they may not be putting to use.

Alan fronts the show alongside co-host Susie Dent. And it’s believed both of them are “crucial” to the show’s success.

But this isn’t the only show Alan would be working on. Currently, he is filming travelogue The F*** It List for Prime Video. That’s not it, as he is also set to front his own property show, Castle Man, for Disney +.

