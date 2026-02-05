Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr headed back to Scotland as he lands huge new presenting role

Alan Carr has landed another huge show right off the back from his Celebrity Traitors win.

2025 was a standout year for Alan, and now he’s swapping the Traitors’ round table for turrets and towers, as he fronts a brand-new series all about castles.

And right after the news was announced, fans immediately shared their excitement.

Alan Carr’s new show

Disney+ has confirmed that Alan will front Castle Man, a new series that follows him on the hunt for a castle he can truly call his own.

After spending time in a Scottish castle while filming The Traitors, it seems the experience left a lasting impression. The streaming giant has now snapped him up to turn that fascination into a full-blown property adventure, sending him back north of the border in search of his dream home.

Disney+ said: “Alan has long dreamed of owning a grand castle, but after a transformative and iconic stay at The Traitor’s castle, that fantasy will now become a reality – or will it?

“He doesn’t want to just visit the castle, he wants to build a life in one. A leap of faith driven entirely by Alan himself.”

The series will follow Alan as he finds his perfect castle, buys it, and then renovates the entire place to reflect his own personal style.

What has Alan Carr said about the show?

Alan has been characteristically honest about what inspired the project.

He said: “Some men when they have a midlife crisis buy a Lamborghini or grow a ponytail. But me? I want my very own castle.

“Since I was a boy in Northampton, I always dreamt big. And have always been enchanted with the history and romance of a stately home.”

Looking ahead to the milestone, he added: “As I turn 50, I feel it’s my time. All I want is a turret to call my own. Get me over that drawbridge!”

Fans thrilled over the news

The announcement was shared on X on Wednesday (February 4), and fans were quick to react across social media and Reddit.

One wrote: “I am obsessed with this idea.”

Another added: “He will be brilliant at doing this. I loved him on Celebrity Traitors!”

Not everyone was entirely happy, though, with one fan lamenting the platform choice: “Shame it’s on Disney and not just TV!”

Still, for Alan Carr fans riding the Celebrity Traitors wave, Castle Man looks set to be another must-watch chapter.

