Full ‘wild’ cast list as Netflix announces Squid Game: The VIP Challenge, from Mel B to Traitors star

Squid Game: The VIP Challenge is officially on its way and Netflix has confirmed the famous faces stepping into the arena.

But while the streamer is clearly hoping to raise the stakes, not everyone is convinced a celebrity edition is what viewers were crying out for.

Mel B is taking part in the new series (Credit: Netflix)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Netflix announces cast of Squid Game: The VIP Challenge

Back in 2023, Netflix expanded the global phenomenon Squid Game with a reality spin-off inspired by the smash-hit Korean drama. The competition series saw real-life contestants tackle high-pressure challenges modelled on the original show, all for the eye-watering $4.56 million prize.

After two seasons featuring civilian players, Netflix has now unveiled a celebrity version. The line-up was revealed in a promo video released on Tuesday, March 3, and it includes a very familiar face for UK audiences.

Spice Girls star Mel B has signed up to take part. In the teaser, the celebrity contestants appear dressed as the masked VIPs from the drama before dramatically removing their masks to face the camera.

“The VIP’s have entered the game,” the on-screen caption reads.

The Traitors US star Dylan is on the show (Credit: Netflix)

Who is in Squid Game: The VIP challenge?

Mel B will not be entering the game alone. She is joined by Dylan Efron, known to US viewers from The Traitors US and as the brother of Hollywood actor Zac Efron.

Also confirmed for the series are Hannah Goodwin from The Bachelor, Kim Zolciak-Biermann of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and social media creator Kirsty Sarah, who has built a following on TikTok and YouTube.

Reality star Ryan Serhant from Owning Manhattan is also taking part, alongside NBA champion Tristan Thompson and Viper from Squid Game: The Challenge season two.

“Squid Game: The VIP Challenge is coming soon to raise the stakes,” the promo video promises.

Fans aren’t happy about the celeb version of the show (Credit: Netflix)

Netflix slammed

Despite the star-studded line-up, the announcement has sparked a fierce reaction online, with some fans arguing that a celebrity spin-off misses the original point of the series.

“Way to miss the point of the [bleeping] show. No one wants this slop,” one viewer wrote.

“NO ONE asked for this omg. Yall literally ruin everything,” another commented.

“We have lost the plot and the meaning of the whole show, Netflix [crying emoji] Shame on you,” a third said.

Others were equally blunt. “Boring. Stop making a reality trash TV out of everything. Won’t be watching. Ridiculous,” one post read.

However, not everyone is dismissing the idea. Some viewers admitted they are intrigued by the unexpected casting.

“That cast lineup is wild. Dylan Efron and Viper returning is going to make this even more intense,” one fan shared.

“Excited to see how the alliances and drama play out this time,” another added.

When does Squid Games: VIP Challenge start? Netflix has yet to confirm an official release date for Squid Game: The VIP Challenge. For now, viewers will have to sit tight, though the streamer has indicated the series will be landing soon

Read more: Danny Dyer’s multi-million pound net worth ‘revealed’ as The Dyers’ Caravan Park returns to Sky One

Squid Game: The VIP Challenge is coming soon to Netflix.

Tell us your thoughts on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.