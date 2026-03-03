Danny Dyer is back on our screens tonight as The Dyers’ Caravan Park rolls on with another episode on Sky One. As viewers settle in to see what he is getting up to this time, plenty will be wondering just how much the former EastEnders hardman is worth these days, especially after branching out into the world of holiday parks.

Here is everything you need to know about Danny Dyer’s net worth and his latest business venture…

Danny has decades of work behind him (Credit: Cover Images)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Danny Dyer’s net worth

Danny has been a familiar face on television for more than three decades. He made his acting debut in Prime Suspect on ITV in 1993 and never really looked back.

Over the years he has picked up major roles in EastEnders, Rivals and Mr Bigstuff, as well as carving out a film career. His movie credits include Football Factory, Adulthood and, more recently, Marching Powder.

During his time on EastEnders, Danny was said to be on a lucrative contract. In 2017, the BBC placed his salary between £200,000 and £249,999, making him one of the highest paid actors in the show’s history at the time.

Danny earned big on EastEnders (Credit: Cover Images)

Danny’s other big career earners

His earnings were not limited to Albert Square. He also fronted other BBC projects, including The Wall, adding to his income away from acting alone. Appearing on The Assembly last year, he revealed: “How much did I get for presenting The Wall? I think I probably got maybe £100,000.”

According to The Sun, Danny built up a £1.4 million fortune through his private company, Arty Bucco. Accounts filed at Companies House showed more than £1.5 million in assets before bills were paid.

That total included £896,857 in cash, £153,000 in investments and £483,182 in money owed to the firm. It represented a rise of £712,221 compared to the previous year.

Danny has invested in a caravan park (Credit: Sky)

How much is Danny Dyer making from his caravan park?

Danny has invested in Priory Hill and Nutts Farm on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent, around 42 miles from London.

The parks are made up of privately owned caravans and chalets, so you cannot book a standard holiday directly through the website. Instead, buyers can purchase their own static caravan or chalet, or secure a touring pitch if they already own a caravan or motorhome. Camping is also available on site.

Static caravans are currently listed between £12,500 and £70,000 with annual site fees on top. For 2026, those fees start at £3,984. Chalets come in slightly cheaper, ranging from £5,995 to £25,000, with yearly site fees from £3,098.

It has not been made public how much Danny personally invested into the sites, nor how much he is earning from them. There’s also that lucrative contract handed to him by the makers Sky to consider…

Danny’s been in the business for more than three decades, so he’s worth a pretty penny (Credit: Cover Images)

So what is Danny Dyer’s net worth? The Sun reported that Danny’s net worth stood at £4 million in 2024. While that figure has not been officially confirmed, it is widely expected to have grown. Particularly after his private firm Arty Bucco recorded £1.4 million in the most recent accounts. With decades in the industry and a new business venture under his belt, Danny Dyer is clearly doing just fine both on screen and off. Watch The Dyers’ Caravan Park on Sky One tonight (March 3) at 9pm.

Read more: ‘So arrogant!’ Furious viewers blast caravan park bosses as Danny Dyer clash sparks drama on The Dyers’ Caravan Park

Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.