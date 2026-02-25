‘So arrogant!’ Furious viewers blast caravan park bosses as Danny Dyer clash sparks drama on The Dyers’ Caravan Park

The Dyers’ Caravan Park finally hit screens last night (February 24) and viewers were quick to praise Danny and Dani’s down-to-earth charm.

But while the famous father and daughter were showered with compliments, some members of the caravan park management team were not so lucky…

Danny Dyer and daughter Dani kicked off their Dyers’ Caravan Park series last night (Credit: Sky)

Danny Dyer clashes with caravan park management team

Dani and Danny headed to the Kent coast for their new Sky series The Dyers’ Caravan Park, which follows them as they try to revive Priory Hill and Nutts Farm holiday parks.

Danny has invested his own money in the business, so turning around the parks’ fortunes matters personally as well as professionally. After meeting residents and holding a meeting to gather ideas, Danny came away with plenty of suggestions on how to improve things.

However, when he shared those ideas with site managers Darren and Paul, the reception was frosty. They argued Danny had not yet experienced the day-to-day graft and suggested some of his plans were unrealistic.

Danny Dyer’s billboard raised more than a few eyebrows (Credit: Sky)

The managers also took issue with Danny’s bold billboard advert, which showed him with a caravan coming out of his mouth and was placed by the motorway on the way into the Isle of Sheppey.

They said the image was in poor taste, did not suit the parks’ family-friendly feel and was not even in the correct brand colours.

Staff at Priory Hill and Nutts Farm were branded ‘miserable’ by viewers (Credit: Sky)

‘Miserable’ management team face viewer backlash

Despite the team having a few pretty valid points, viewers soon jumped on social media to criticise the staff, with some branding them as “miserable as [bleep]”.

One viewer even wrote: “They seem to be the type of people if you have them a cheque for £1m they would moan that the had to drive the bank to pay it in.”

Others were equally blunt.

“They are so arrogant. It’s crazy to think that Danny and his daughter are so much nicer than them. The stereotype is that celebrities are the stuck up ones. They should consider themselves lucky they’ve got two celebs. Handy if you ask me,” said another.

“How bloody happy are the staff at the caravan park that #DannyDyers documentary is set at. Everything they do they are so negative. Maybe some positivity and drive maybe improve business. Let’s hope they cheer up as the series goes on,” said another.

“Seems like they don’t want the hard work, and were happy to just to let it run itself into the ground. They clearly weren’t listening to customers,” another added.

‘They’ll have that place like a palace!’

To be fair to the Priory Hill and Nutts Farm team, they have said they have struggled to restore the parks following the death of the family patriarch. That is where Danny hopes his energy and profile can help.

And plenty of viewers are rooting for him.

“Brilliant bit of TV, love a bit of Danny Dyer,” said one fan. Another wrote: “This is immediately great. I LOVE Danny Dyer.”

A third added: “Danny and Dani are bloody brilliant. They’ll have that place like a palace. Can’t wait for the next episode!”

With fans already hooked on the behind-the-scenes drama and family banter, the early buzz suggests The Dyers’ Caravan Park could be one of Sky’s most talked-about new series.

Episode 3 of The Dyers’ Caravan Park is on Sky One next Tuesday (March 3) at 9pm.

