Friends is about to be removed from Netflix and fans are angry: ‘Infuriating’

If you like watching Friends on Netflix, we have some bad news: it’s days away from leaving the streaming platform, and there’s a frustrating reason.

Friends is one of the most-watched shows in the UK. According to YouGov, it amassed nearly 60 million views in January this year alone. That makes it more popular than most of the best TV shows of 2025.

Maybe you watch the odd episode from time to time, or perhaps you cycle through all 10 seasons on a loop. For loads of people, it’s simply a comfort watch; something that’s always on in the background.

However, big changes are coming to Netflix in 2026, and Friends is the biggest casualty.

When is Friends being removed from Netflix?

Mark your calendars: Friends will be removed from Netflix on December 30. That’s just six days from today (December 24).

If you go to watch it on Netflix, the streaming platform will warn you of the impending deadline.

As you’d expect, fans aren’t willing to accept it leaving the streamer’s library. “It’s infuriating,” one wrote on X.

“True heartbreak here that Friends is leaving Netflix. It’s my comfort show I watch it on repeat everyday lol,” another tweeted.

“What will I do to relax… this has been the show to get me to sleep since I was a baby, what do you mean it’s coming off Netflix, I’m sorry but no,” a third complained.

“We need to boycott and stop paying for Netflix until they retract it,” a fourth threatened.

It’s not the only beloved title being taken off the platform. All of the Harry Potter movies will no longer be available to stream after New Year’s Day, and The Big Bang Theory is being removed, too.

Why is Friends leaving Netflix?

Friends’ removal from Netflix is linked to the 2026 launch of HBO Max.

In the simplest terms, Friends isn’t a Netflix show: it’s owned by Warner Bros and licensed to the streaming service. That means Warner Bros doesn’t need to renew the show’s deal with Netflix if it doesn’t want to.

However, Friends has slowly been ripped away from Netflix – and HBO Max, Warner Bros’ streaming service, is to blame.

The series was removed from Netflix’s US library in 2020, with the sitcom moving over to HBO Max. Netflix Canada lost Friends soon after, and it was removed from the streamer’s libraries in several international territories in 2022.

The UK has been among the few Netflix catalogues to hold onto Friends. However, HBO Max is launching over here in March 2026, so it was a matter of time before it was removed.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t appear to have a new streaming home until you can sign up for HBO Max. You’ll either need to buy the DVD box set or buy seasons digitally via on-demand services like Amazon Prime.

Friends is still available to stream on Netflix until December 30.

