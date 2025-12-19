Ofcom reveals most-complained-about TV shows of 2025, from The BRITs to breastfeeding backlash on Vanessa

Ofcom has received nearly 50,000 complaints in 2025 — and one TV show triggered the strongest reactions from viewers.

The UK regulator logged 49,850 complaints across the year, resulting in more than 8,400 cases and 23 broadcast standards investigations.

That figure is down on 2024’s 69,080 complaints, and a sharp drop from the 173,132 recorded in 2021.

Still, one genre continues to dominate the list: reality TV, which was the biggest lightning rod for Ofcom complaints in 2025, with Love Island leading the way. However, there are other backlashes you may remember.

10. The Brit Awards 2025

Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX attracted complaints (Instagram: Sabrina Carpenter/Charli XCX)

Date: March 1, 2025

March 1, 2025 Complaints: 938

938 Channel: ITV1

Two major music stars attracted criticism from viewers at The Brit Awards: Sabrina Carpenter and Charli XCX.

In Carpenter’s case, some viewers felt her pre-watershed opening performance (featuring a mash-up of several songs, including ‘Espresso’) was too inappropriate. Notably, she knelt in front of a male dancer, who winked at the camera before she went off-screen.

Carpenter even addressed it on social media, writing on Instagram: “Brits… I now know what watershed is!!!!”

The complaints about Charli XCX centred on her outfit: a black, see-through dress.

“I heard that ITV were complaining about my nipples,” the ‘Brat’ singer said ass she accepted her Artist of the Year award.

“I feel like we’re in the era of ‘free the nipple’ though, right?”

9. Celebrity Big Brother

Mickey Rourke left Celebrity Big Brother early (Credit: ITV2)

Date: April 9, 2025

April 9, 2025 Complaints: 1,008

1,008 Channel: ITV2

Mickey Rourke’s comments to JoJo Siwa sparked immediate backlash online, so it’s not surprising that it’s one of Ofcom’s most-complained-about moments of the year.

During his brief stint in Celebrity Big Brother, he made multiple comments regarding Siwa’s sexuality.

For example, he said he was going to “vote the lesbian out real quick”.

When he asked her if she’s attracted to a specific gender, she said: “Girls. My partner is non-binary.” He replied: “If I stay longer than four days, you won’t be gay anymore.”

In another moment, Rourke said he needed a “fag”, meaning a cigarette, but then told Siwa: “I’m not talking to you.”

A few days later, Rourke left the Celebrity Big Brother house. ITV said the decision came after “further use of inappropriate language and instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

8. Love Island: All Stars

Elma Pazar was accused of bullying on Love Island: All Stars (Credit: ITV2)

Date: February 12, 2025

February 12, 2025 Complaints: 1,240

1,240 Channel: ITV2

One in three complaints to Ofcom this year were about Love Island.

According to the regulator, its All Stars series was the subject of 1,240 complaints about “alleged bullying behaviour” between the participants.

Specifically, the complaints centred on The Only Way is Essex star Elma Pazar, who had tense moments with Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Curtis Pritchard. In one moment, she told Curtis to “shut [his] mouth” and “[bleep] off”.

Ekin-Su also asked her to “stop voting for [them] in every single game, and mocking [them] and laughing at [them]”.

7. Love Island

Many Love Island viewers felt Shakira was bullied (Credit: ITV2)

Date: July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025 Complaints: 1,296

1,296 Channel: ITV2

This is the first of several complaints on this list targeted at Love Island series 12, and they’re all in defence of the same person: Shakira Khan.

The 2025 series attracted a total of 14,121 complaints. This episode sparked the fewest number of complaints, but they were still made out of concern for Shakira, who many viewers felt was bullied in the villa.

The July 25 airing also received complaints about Blu Chegini’s comments to Toni Laites after the Grafties, where she called her a “weirdo”.

6. Today with Samantha Washington

One segment on the show attracted complaints (Credit: X: Samantha Washington)

Date: June 7, 2025

June 7, 2025 Complaints: 1,302

1,302 Channel: Sky News

On June 7, viewers accused Samantha Washington of misrepresenting a segment covering the Madleen, a vessel trying to deliver aid to Gaza.

While speaking to activist Thiago Avila, the host said: “What you’re actually carrying is really a drop in the ocean to what people in Gaza need, so really it’s a symbolic mission rather than a humanitarian one.”

Avila replied: “It’s a humanitarian mission. There’s a very big effort to be bigger than what we are.”

According to Ofcom, the complainants alleged that Washington “misrepresented the mission’s peaceful nature”.

5. Headliners

Josh Howie argued back against the complaints (Credit: GB News)

Date: January 22, 2025

January 22, 2025 Complaints: 1,391

1,391 Channel: GB News

GB News has been under close scrutiny from Ofcom since it launched (in February this year, it imposed a £100,000 penalty for breaking impartiality rules).

It was a January 22 broadcast that sparked the most complaints, alleging that presenter Josh Howie linked the LGBTQ+ community to paedophiles.

During the episode of Headliners (which has since been cancelled), he spoke about US President Donald Trump’s reaction to a sermon by the bishop of Washington.

“The type of church that she belongs to, the diocese that talks about the full inclusion of LGBTQ+ persons, I just want to say that includes paedos. If we’re doing the full inclusion there,” he said.

Ofcom’s investigation found that the programme “broke broadcasting rules by including a highly offensive remark which was not justified by the context, falling short of generally accepted standards”.

The Good Law Project also submitted a total of 71,851 complaints about GB News.

4. Vanessa

Vanessa Feltz wasn’t the subject of the complaints (Credit: Channel 5)

Date: June 10, 2025

June 10, 2025 Complaints: 1,866

1,866 Channel: 5

Vanessa Feltz’ Channel 5 talk show received 1,866 complaints earlier this year. During the June 10 episode, designer Karen Millen claimed that breastfeeding after six months was “selfish”.

She also called it an “addiction” that’s “weird” and “not normal”.

“There’s no benefit, is there, for a child to be breastfed beyond six months really,” she added.

In response to the complaints, Millen apologised and stressed that she “respects” women’s choices.

“The question was aimed at a three-year-old being breastfed and my thoughts on that and my answers reflected that, not the subject of breastfeeding,” she explained.

3. Love Island

Viewers flocked to Shakira’s defence (Credit: ITV2)

Date: July 23, 2025

July 23, 2025 Complaints: 2,002

2,002 Channel: ITV2

The top three complaints on Ofcom’s 2025 round-up are all about the same thing (mostly): alleged bullying towards Shakira on Love Island.

During the July 23 episode, things got tense after Conor Phillips caught Shakira having a private conversation with Harry Cooksley.

However, a “small number” of complaints were also made regarding Megan Forte Clarke’s surprise return to the villa.

2. Love Island

Thousands of complaints were made about alleged bullying towards Shakira (Credit: ITV2)

Date: July 22, 2025

July 22, 2025 Complaints: 2,509

2,509 Channel: ITV2

The July 22 episode received complaints for the same things: alleged bullying towards Shakira and Megan’s return to the villa.

This episode ended with the reveal of Megan’s return (despite being voted out by the public), which is why it received more complaints than the next night’s episode.

1. Love Island

Love Island was the most-complained-about show of 2025 (Credit: ITV2)

Date: July 24, 2025

July 24, 2025 Complaints: 3,547

3,547 Channel: ITV2

July 24’s episode of Love Island attracted the most complaints by far, and according to Ofcom, they all “related to alleged bullying behaviour towards Shakira”.

Shakira spoke out about her ‘feud’ with Meg Moore over the course of the show. “I was put in a position where I had to graft and so was deemed as a threat. From then on, I was treated differently,” she explained on the Morning After podcast.

“When you are a threat to someone’s relationship you are not going to be the best of pals.”

