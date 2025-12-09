Netflix is removing Harry Potter and fans are threatening to leave: ‘This sucks’

Harry Potter is leaving Netflix UK in a few weeks, and we already know where the movies are heading next.

They’re among the most iconic movies on Netflix, popular year-round but especially as we get closer to Christmas. Unfortunately, their time is up.

All eight Harry Potter movies are being taken off the platform, along with the three Fantastic Beasts films.

You don’t have long left to watch them, so here’s everything we know about their removal – including where to stream the movies next.

This is when Harry Potter is leaving Netflix

The Harry Potter films will be removed from Netflix UK on January 1, 2026.

From today (December 9), that leaves you just 23 days to watch the entire series from start to finish.

That’s not all that’s being axed from the platform, either. Notably, Friends is leaving Netflix, alongside Suits and The Big Bang Theory.

Why is Harry Potter being removed?

The Harry Potter films are being taken off Netflix to support the launch of HBO Max in the UK.

In the simplest terms, Harry Potter was licensed to Netflix by Warner Bros, the studio that owns the franchise.

For the past few years, it made sense; Netflix is the biggest streaming platform in the world, and it was probably lucrative for both sides.

However, HBO Max is coming to the UK in 2026. This is Warners’ own streaming platform, and it’ll be home to the likes of House of the Dragon, Superman, The Last of Us, and much more.

So, naturally, it wants to have two of its most popular IP – Friends and Harry Potter – to lure people to the platform and incentivise them to add another direct debit to their monthly streaming outgoings.

Where to watch Harry Potter films after they leave Netflix

After the Harry Potter films leave Netflix, you’ll need to wait until March 2026 to watch them on HBO Max.

Warner Bros is rolling out HBO Max into almost every territory it’s missed, so don’t expect to be able to use a VPN to find the franchise via another country’s library. They’re also being removed from NOW TV too, so you’re out of luck there.

There is one possibility: according to JustWatch, the Harry Potter series isn’t being removed from Netflix in Saudi Arabia. If you use a VPN to change your location, you may still be able to watch them. However, this hasn’t been confirmed.

The Deathly Hallows Part 2 is available to stream on ITVX for free, but there’s a good chance that it’ll be removed in the New Year.

That leaves you with two options: buy or rent the films digitally or purchase the DVD/Blu-ray box set.

It’s safe to say fans aren’t pleased. A petition has even been launched on Change.org (it only has 62 signatures), and there are complains across social media.

“They’re taking Harry Potter off Netflix this is the worst day ever,” one user wrote on X. “Why is Harry Potter leaving ? UK Netflix sucks,” another posted.

“I think it’s time to call it a day for my Netflix subscription,” a third posted, while a fourth added: “Happily deleting my subscription since you’re removing Harry Potter from Netflix.”

