Loose Women regular Frankie Bridge has been given a new role at ITV, reports claim.

In recent weeks, some news outlets have claimed Frankie, 36, and fellow The Saturdays singer Rochelle Humes, also 36, have been locked in a ‘feud’. However, representatives are said to have shut down speculation about the pair, dismissing any notion of a fallout.

Additionally, a report from The Sun yesterday (August 17) linked Myleene Klass‘ name to the alleged ‘feud’. That follows tabloid claims from earlier this month, which suggested tensions between the trio meant ITV had to ‘step in’. But The Sun’s latest claims indicate Frankie may have bagged herself a new gig away from the ITV lunchtime series.

Has Loose Women star Frankie Bridge got a new role at ITV? (Credit: YouTube)

Loose Women on ITV

The claims come as reported cuts at ITV will change things on Loose Women.

The moves – also expected to affect scheduling and production on Good Morning Britain, Lorraine, and This Morning – are understood to impact Loose Women next year.

However, Frankie is reported to have “cemented her position at ITV” according to The Sun, citing the Daily Star.

And that’s because, it is claimed, she will be appearing as a judge on the upcoming series of ITV’s M&S: Dress The Nation.

A source is reported to have told the Daily Star: “Producers think Frankie is perfect for the show because she’s so fashionable.”

And, according to The Sun, this will “no doubt raise the eyebrow of Rochelle”, an ambassador for Marks & Spencer.

Rochelle Humes has worked with Marks & Spencer as an ambassador (Credit: YouTube)

‘Feud’ with Myleene?

Meanwhile, The Sun also notes Frankie and Rochelle have both been active on each other’s social media profiles recently.

However, while they may have been liking each other’s pics on Instagram, the tabloid goes on to claim neither has done the same on Myleene’s accounts. Additionally, it is claimed neither follows her, despite Myleene and Frankie attending Rochelle’s 2012 hen do.

There have also recently been allegations concerning Myleene’s ex-husband, Graham Quinn.

It was reported at the start of August that Graham joined Rochelle and her husband Marvin on holiday.

Myleene Klass and her ex separated in 2013 (Credit: YouTube)

‘Old friends who remind you who you are’

In pics shared by Rochelle with her followers, she indicated Graham was a close pal of theirs, both as they marked 13 years of marriage.

Rochelle captioned her pics: “Our annual non-negotiable child free trip with old friends who remind you who you are. Sore heads all round today but ironically my battery feels recharged! Just what I needed. Happy 13 my love, Marvin. What a way to celebrate.”

ED! has contacted a representative for Loose Women at ITV for comment on the claims.

Loose Women airs on ITV1 and ITVX on weekdays from 12.30pm.

