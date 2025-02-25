Example – who appeared on this year’s The Masked Singer – has revealed the first snap of his newborn baby.

The singer – real name Elliot Gleave – is already a dad to two children, Ennio, seven, and Evander, 10, whom he shares with former wife of 11 years Erin McNaught.

In January, Example welcomed his third child with his new girlfriend Daisy Cox – and recently, he gave fans a look at his new bundle of joy.

Example has shared snaps of his newborn son (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer star Example reveals newborn baby photos

Earlier this week, Example took to his Instagram to share the first photographs of his newborn son, Lucas Winter Cox Gleave.

In one adorable snap, he can be seen kissing the baby’s head, while another showed Example’s partner cradling their newest family member.

His son was born on January 1 and he commemorated the special date with a new tattoo on his forearm.

Example – who was unmasked as Bear on The Masked Singer 2025 – has done this previously, with the birth dates of his two older sons.

Example fans react

Fans were quick to gush over the sweet snaps, with one writing in the comments section: “Congratulations @example great photos. Good work on The Masked Singer.”

A second person said: “Such lovely pictures.” A third fan penned: “Glad to see you’re doing all well.”

Echoing their thoughts, another loyal follower declared: “Well done King, smashing it as always. You’re a legend and a role model and you just know how to get things done.”

He recently took part in The Masked Singer (Credit: ITV)

Example and ex-split

Example shares his new son with art dealer partner Daisy. The pair went public in May 2023 and he previously revealed that Daisy is “genuinely good friends” with his ex and baby mother, Erin.

Example and Erin split in October 2022, with the rapper saying their romance came to a “natural end” after 11 years together.

He also said that he and Erin will still be happily co-parenting their sons.

In a joint Instagram statement, the couple explained: “At the start of the UK summer we decided to separate. We have had an amazing 11 years together. But just a few too many adventures.

“Obviously we spent a lot of time behind the scenes trying to figure things out. But we came to the realisation that perhaps our time as a couple had just come to a natural end.

“So we have decided to go our separate ways whilst there is still an abundance of love and respect for one another. We have been Co-parenting happily and effectively now for almost half a year and our boys are surrounded with love.”

