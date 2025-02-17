The Masked Singer star Gregory Porter has opened up about what he found “difficult” on the ITV show.

The award-winning singer reached the final of the latest series – and was unmasked as Dressed Crab on Saturday night (February 15).

But according to Gregory, there was one thing he endured behind-the-scenes of the show which he described as “difficult”.

Singer Gregory Porter was unmasked from the Dressed Crab costume (Credit: ITV)

Gregory Porter on his The Masked Singer experience

On Monday (February 17) Gregory appeared on This Morning to chat about his The Masked Singer experience.

Hidden behind a Dressed Crab outfit, Gregory became a firm favourite with fans throughout the series, making jaws drop thanks to his impressive vocals.

I can’t tell you how difficult it is.

Talking about his elaborate costume on This Morning, Gregory revealed: “For me, it felt like 50lbs.

“The head part was this really heavy rubber, but then underneath the skirt part was this structure which was quite heavy as well.”

He then added: “Plus the arms! I did need to scratch my nose a few times!”

He found it ‘difficult’ as he likes to use his hands (Credit: ITV)

Gregory Porter reveals ‘difficulty’ on ITV show

When asked if he liked being enclosed in the costume and mask, Gregory replied: “That was difficult for me, because I like to have a connection with my audience.

“I like express with my hands. I can’t tell you how difficult it is.” He then shared: “If you’ve ever seen me perform live I have to have my hands! That’s why I always sing with a mic stand.”

As for why he wanted to do it, Gregory also said: “It’s a lot of fun! Sometimes I sing songs about social issues, and I am an optimistic person, but people sometimes think I’m quite the serious person. But I joke around with my band all the time. It was just a fun thing to do!”

He struggled with the costume (Credit: ITV)

Who won The Masked Singer?

On Saturday night (February 15) Pufferfish was announced as the winner of The Masked Singer.

And, as the show reached its conclusion, she was unmasked as West End star Samantha Barks.

Earlier on, Wolf’s identity was revealed to be 1980s heart-throb Marti Pellow, and Dressed Crab was unmasked as Gregory.

Read more: The Masked Singer complaints pour in about Davina McCall’s ‘over the top’ behaviour

So what did you think of Gregory on The Masked Singer? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.