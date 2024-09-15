Ellie Leach has been issued a career blow just one year after taking home the Strictly Come Dancing trophy.

The Corrie actress won the 2023 series alongside dance partner Vito Coppola. Since then, she’s remained booked and busy, bagging a role in the theatre show Cluedo.

Ellie – who is on Sunday Brunch today (September 15) – also took part in ITV’s reality show Drama Queens, which followed the lives of several soap stars.

However, fans hoping for another series of the show will be disappointed…

Ellie won Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

Strictly winner Ellie Leach on ITV’s Drama Queens

The ITV reality show debuted earlier this year and starred the likes of Emmerdale’s Laura Norton, Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent and Hollyoaks and EastEnders star Rita Simons.

However, this week it was reported that ITV has decided not to bring Drama Queens back for another series.

A source told The Sun: “Drama Queens was launched amid a lot of excitement and fanfare, but proved logistically quite difficult and expensive to make.”

Ellie Leach show ‘axed’

The insider went on: “Plus the soap fanbase didn’t translate to automatic audiences as reality viewers tend to be quite a younger demographic. In the end producers decided it was best to leave it as a one-off series. And focus on new projects and trial new formats.”

An ITV spokesperson has also told The Sun newspaper: “There are no current plans for a second series of Drama Queens. But the first series is available for viewers to enjoy on ITVX, and we wouldn’t rule out revisiting the show in the future.”

Ellie was left in tears on the show (Credit: ITV)

Ellie on Drama Queens

On Drama Queens, viewers got a candid look inside the lives of soap stars. These included Ellie, who in one episode, opened up about her cheating boyfriend.

Ellie, 22, split from ex-boyfriend Reagan Pettman last year. It was revealed that he’d shared a drunken snog with another woman while on a night out.

On the show, Ellie opened up to her mum, Karen. Their conversation came just days after Reagan had spoken to The Sun on Sunday back in January and admitted to cheating.

Watch Ellie on Sunday Brunch on Sunday (September 15) at 9:30am on Channel 4.

