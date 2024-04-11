Ellie Leach breaks down in tears over cheating boyfriend: ‘It’s embarrassing – I gave him everything’

Strictly champ and former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach opened up about her cheating boyfriend in a new show recently.

Ellie, 22, split from ex-boyfriend Reagan Pettman last year after it emerged that he’d shared a drunken snog with another woman while on a night out.

Ellie opened up in Drama Queens (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star Ellie Leach on boyfriend split

Last year, Strictly star Ellie and Reagan split after being together for five years.

Last night (Wednesday, April 10), during the new reality show, Drama Queens, Ellie opened up about the split.

Drama Queens follows nine soap actors from Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Hollyoaks, giving fans a glimpse at their lives away from the screen.

Ellie opened up to her mum, Karen, during last night’s show.

Their conversation came just days after Reagan had spoken to The Sun on Sunday back in January and admitted to cheating.

Regan admits to cheating

During the interview, Reagan had explained what happened.

He told of how he went on a night out in Preston back in November 2022 with his mates. He began speaking to a girl on a nightclub dancefloor, and kissed her.

“It sounds cliché but I was really drunk and it all happened at once. I knew what I had done was wrong and instantly regretted it,” he said.

“I can’t remember what she looked like. I didn’t know who she was and I instantly just felt horrible. I couldn’t even remember what I thought or felt at that moment,” he continued.

However, Reagan waited until March 2023 before telling Ellie he’d cheated on her.

“I tried to forget about it but couldn’t. I was going to tell her but it was just finding the time and it just passed and passed. I came clean because it got to a point where Ellie deserved to know out of respect and it was not fair on me not telling her,” he then added.

Ellie broke down on the show (Credit: ITV)

Strictly champ Ellie Leach breaks down in tears

During the chat with her mum, Ellie broke down in tears discussing Reagan’s interview.

“It kind of felt like all your dirty laundry is available for everyone to see,” she said.

“It’s not a reflection of who you are but it’s still embarrassing. It still feels like you’ve done something wrong when you haven’t,” she then continued.

“I’ve just been finding it really difficult. It just feels like wherever you go, everyone is talking about you,” she said.

“I can truly, truly say that I gave someone everything and if that’s not enough then it’s not enough. But I’m sure it will be enough for somebody else,” she said as she cried.

Drama Queens continues next Wednesday (April 17) at 9pm on ITVBe and ITVX.

