This Morning stars Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach spark backlash over segment today

Strictly champions Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola reunited on This Morning today (Monday, April 8).

However, fans of the show were less than impressed with the segment featuring the dancing duo.

Ellie and Vito were on the show (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Strictly champs Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola reunite

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Ellie and Vito reunite – just a couple of months after the end of the nationwide Strictly tour, which they performed together on.

During today’s show, the duo were shown teaching a couple how to dance. This was to right the wrongs they made while dancing on their wedding day previously.

In the segment, Ellie and Vito were shown teaching the couple some new moves.

After two weeks of training, the couple put their lessons from Ellie and Vito to the test – and produced some stunning choreography in a romantic setting.

Viewers weren’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Vito and Ellie segment

However, fans of the show weren’t impressed with the segment, with many branding it boring.

“What’s the point in this wedding/dance class. Why are viewers supposed to care??” one viewer tweeted.

“Wow this is like watching paint dry,” another remarked. “What the actual [bleep] is the point of this? Literally no-one cares about their missed first dance,” a third wrote.

“Well this is a bit cringe,” another said.

However, some fans enjoyed the segment. “They want their Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey moment #ThisMorning,” one viewer wrote.

Vito and Fleur met up over the weekend (Credit: Instagram)

Vito and Fleur reunite

Meanwhile, Vito reunited with another of his Strictly co-stars over the weekend.

Italian dancer Vito met up with Fleur East – with whom he reached the final in 2022.

Fleur recently gave birth to a little girl – and she was meeting her “crazy uncle Vito” for the first time.

Fleur shared a snap of herself, Vito, and her baby, Nova, on her Instagram story over the weekend.

“Nova’s crazy uncle Vito came to visit and its fair to say, they get on well,” she captioned the post.

Vito then shared the snap to his own story, with the caption: “In love with this little star. You crazy uncle Vito will always look after you.”

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

