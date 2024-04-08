Vito Coppola admits he’s ‘in love’ as he gushes over Fleur East’s baby news: ‘Will always look after you’

Strictly star Vito Coppola melted hearts on Instagram yesterday (Sunday, April 7) as he reunited with Fleur East.

Fleur, 36, gave birth to a baby girl last month – and her former Strictly co-star got to meet her over the weekend.

Vito met Fleur’s baby (Credit: Instagram)

Strictly star Vito Coppola meets Fleur East’s baby

Yesterday saw Vito and Fleur reunite. The duo were paired together on Strictly 2022 and managed to reach the final.

However, they finished as runners-up to Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal.

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Fleur shared a very smiley selfie of herself and Vito. Italian dancer Vito, 31, can be seen holding Fleur’s baby, Nova.

“Nova’s crazy uncle Vito came to visit and it’s fair to say, they get on well,” Fleur captioned the post.

Vito then shared the adorable post to his own Instagram for his 314k followers to see.

Vito got on well with Nova (Credit: Instagram)

Fleur East and Vito Coppola reunite

“In love with this little star,” he wrote. “Your crazy uncle Vito will always look after you.”

Fleur also shared a snap of Vito holding up Nova and grinning at her to her story. “Best friends,” she wrote.

Fleur welcomed baby Nova alongside her husband Marcel last month. She announced the happy news on Instagram. She shared a snap of herself carrying Nova in a baby carrier.

“And just like that, our baby girl, Nova, is here!! Our daughter entered the world via squat position into the arms of my husband and I on our living room floor,” she captioned the post.

“One day I will share my birth story with you (what a RIDE!), but for now, we are resting and doing well. So thankful to the amazing midwives who were by my side, my birthing partners (my auntie Tina and my husband (@marcel__robin) and all of our family who have been helping out and showering us with love,” she then said.

“It really does take a village!”

Fleur on ‘ups and down days’

Last week, Fleur hosted a Q&A on her Instagram, in which she was asked how life being a mum was going.

“It’s going well, thanks! Up and down days. Some days are so tough and challenging and others are more enjoyable,” the It Takes Two host wrote.

“But ALL of it worth it. Nova is doing well. Feeding well and getting bigger by the day x,” she then added.

The former X Factor star also confessed that labour was “by far the toughest thing I’ve done so far!”.

