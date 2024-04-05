Singer and presenter Fleur East has opened up about motherhood after giving birth to her baby daughter.

The Sax hitmaker married her celebrity fashion designer husband Marcel Badiane-Robin in 2019. In March 2024, Fleur announced she had given birth to a daughter named Nova.

Fleur and her husband tied the knot in 2019 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Fleur East baby

During an Instagram Q&A with her followers, first-time mum Fleur was asked about how “mummy life” was going.

In response, the It Takes Two host shared a smiley selfie of herself outdoors while holding Nova.

She wrote: “It’s going well, thanks! Up and down days. Some days are so tough and challenging and others are more enjoyable.”

Fleur continued: “But ALL of it worth it. Nova is doing well. Feeding well and getting bigger by the day x.”

When asked about labour, the former X Factor star admitted that it “was by far the toughest thing I’ve done so far!”

Fleur explained she “managed to cope” with “hypnobirthing techniques and gas and air,” adding, “it was a very empowering experience!”

Singer Fleur welcomed her daughter last month (Credit: Instagram)

Fleur East on daughter’s birth

On March 31, Fleur took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her daughter. Looking radiant, the 36-year-old was glowing while holding her newborn.

“And just like that, our baby girl, Nova, is here!! Our daughter entered the world via squat position into the arms of my Husband and I on our living room floor!” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleur East (@fleureast)

“So thankful to the amazing midwives who were by my side, my birthing partners (my auntie Tina and my Husband @marcel__robin) and all of our family who have been helping out and showering us with love. It really does take a village! So grateful to God for this blessing,” Fleur continued.

“Our little Nova was born on the 22nd March and it feels like she’s always been here.”

