Strictly winner Ellie Leach opens up about Bobby Brazier romance rumours: ‘We were able to be together’

Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier were rumoured to be dating during the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour. Although neither has confirmed or denied the reports, Ellie has now given an interview about their time together.

It was claimed the pair started dating after the show ended in December. The romance then continued when they headed off on the Strictly tour together at the start of this year.

Ellie and Bobby appeared to confirm their romance on the red carpet of an event in February. However, they were said to have split last month.

Ellie Leach speaks out about Bobby Brazier

In a new interview with The Sun’s Fabulous Magazine Ellie has admitted the tour gave them the opportunity to get to know each other. However she still refused to confirm or deny they were a couple.

“We’d obviously built an amazing friendship during the show, but it was really nice to be able to spend time with each other – and with everyone – on the tour,” she said.

“During the series, you’re with your dance partner 24/7, and when you’re in the studio on Friday and Saturday there are time constraints, so you don’t really get to spend time with each other.

“On tour, we were able to be together and learn about each other, which we hadn’t really had the chance to do until then.”

Ellie also added: “We were the youngest people in Strictly and both going through that same experience – one which nothing can prepare you for.

“And I think doing that at the same time as someone else gives you something to relate to and to bond over.

“We’re great friends. We got along really well, and we still do.”

The former Corrie actress also revealed they would always have Strictly to “reminisce over”.

Ellie and Bobby ‘split’

Despite neither party admitting to the romance, The Sun reported in March the pair had called time on their relationship. Busy work schedules were cited as the reason.

Bobby is heading back to EastEnders, where he plays Freddie Slater, before exploring a potential Hollywood career. Ellie, meanwhile, is currently on tour in a stage version of Cluedo and starring in Drama Queens starting this week.

The insider alleged: “Love blossomed between them when they were in close quarters on the tour, but once that ended they both spent much less time together.

“That gave them space to think about the future, which is likely to take them in very different directions over the coming year or two,” they then added.

The source concluded: “So they decided the best thing to do was quit while they were ahead and while they were still pals, because they both really cherish the friendship they have.”

ED! contacted reps for Ellie and Bobby for comment.

More romance rumours

During Strictly Ellie was also hit with romance rumours with her pro Vito Coppola. But she has always insisted they were just “really good friends.”

Meanwhile, Bobby is now said to be dating his EastEnders co-star Jazzy Phoenix, who plays Nadine Keller.

