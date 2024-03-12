Ellie Leach clears up romance rumours as she gushes over Vito Coppola following Bobby Brazier claims

Ellie Leach has set the record straight following romance rumours with her Strictly co-stars Vito Coppola and Bobby Brazier.

The Coronation Street star was crowned the champion of the 2023 series, along with Vito last December. It’s fair to say, the pair had plenty of tongues wagging, as their incredible chemistry on the dance floor sparked rumours they were an item.

And then when the Strictly tour kicked off earlier this year, more rumours swirled that she and co-star Bobby were dating. They were spotted out on dinner dates together, and reportedly Ellie and Bobby shared a secret snog.

But now, Ellie has spoken out and insisted she and Vito are just good friends.

Vito and Ellie won Strictly last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola romance rumours

On Monday (March 11) Ellie took to her Instagram to share a sweet snap of Vito posing backstage. In the caption, she clarified that she and him are friends.

Ellie wrote: “Love this man dearly. Men and women can be friends and can love each other as friends. Just saying. Vito you have the cutest face.”

Ellie spoke out about the romance rumours (Credit: Instagram Story)

Ellie Leach ‘enjoying dates’ with Bobby Brazier?

Vito isn’t the only Strictly star who has been linked to actress Ellie. Rumours have emerged that Bobby and Ellie have been enjoying secret dates during the tour.

A source apparently told The Sun in January: “Bobby and Ellie are the talk of the tour. Their friendship has grown and grown, and they’ve been spending nearly all their free time together before and after performances.

“They’ve been having their meals together, and flirting increasingly openly. The chat on tour is they may have enjoyed a cheeky snog, and will go public with their romance any week now.”

Bobby and Ellie had reportedly got close (Credit: BBC)

Ellie Leach’s next job after Strictly

In other Ellie news, she recently shared her excitement over her brand new acting gig in the UK tour of Cluedo 2 – a year after quitting Coronation Street. Ellie made her stage acting debut in the UK tour of Cluedo 2, taking on the role of Miss Scarlett.

The tour kicked off at Richmond Theatre on February 29 and visits theatres across the UK until July. The Strictly champ stars alongside West End actor and TV star Jason Durr, who will play Colonel Mustard.

Speaking of her new role, Ellie said: “After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2. I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

