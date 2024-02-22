Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier ‘confirm’ romance as they drop biggest hint yet they’re secretly together during cosy public appearance

Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach made their first appearance together, seemingly as a couple, last night (Wednesday, February 21).

The soap stars were embroiled in romance rumours during the Strictly tour, which came to an end earlier this month.

Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach romance rumours

During the Strictly tour in January and February, Ellie and Bobby sparked rumours that they were growing close.

They were spotted out on dinner dates together, and even reportedly shared a secret snog.

“Bobby and Ellie are the talk of the tour. Their friendship has grown and grown, and they’ve been spending nearly all their free time together before and after performances. They’ve been having their meals together, and flirting increasingly openly,” a source told The Sun last month.

“The chat on tour is they may have enjoyed a cheeky snog, and will go public with their romance any week now. They’re both hugely popular characters and make a really cute couple.”

Bobby and Ellie make cosy appearance together

Last night saw Bobby and Ellie appear together at a press night for the play Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre in London.

The pair cosied up on the red carpet as they smiled for pictures.

They were colour-coordinated too, with both opting to wear an (almost) all-black ensemble last night. Ellie wore a long black, leather coat, whilst Bobby also rocked a black coat and navy trousers.

Bobby’s dad Jeff is feuding with Jackiey (Credit: ITV)

Bobby caught in the middle of rift

Bobby and Ellie’s appearance on the red carpet comes not long after it was revealed that Bobby feels “stuck” in the middle of the rift between his dad Jeff and his grandmother, Jackiey.

Earlier this month, Jackiey hit out at Jeff, claiming they don’t get along.

“The feud between Jackiey and Jeff is really hurtful for Bobby, it’s never been an easy relationship,” a source alleged to New! magazine.

“But it’s tough for Bobby because he did really get on with his grandma in the early years and she was a big part in both boys’ lives. He feels really caught in the middle but Jeff is his dad, after all,” they then added.

The insider went on to claim how his warring family members have created “a dark cloud” over the family.

