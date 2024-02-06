Ellie Leach ‘so excited’ as she makes acting comeback following Corrie exit and Strictly win

Ellie Leach has shared her excitement over her brand new acting gig in the UK tour of Cluedo 2 – a year after quitting Coronation Street.

The TV star shot to fame on the ITV soap playing Faye Windass for 13 years. In 2023 though, fans were gutted when she left the cobbles. Ellie was soon back on screens, taking part in Strictly – which she ended up winning.

Now, Ellie is back on her acting game – and the actress is more than excited to get back to it.

Ellie Leach lands new acting job

Later this month, Ellie is set to make her stage acting debut for the UK tour of Cluedo 2. She will be taking on the role of Miss Scarlett.

The tour will kick off at Richmond Theatre on February 29 and visits theatres across the UK until July. The Strictly champ will star alongside West End actor and TV star Jason Durr, who will play Colonel Mustard.

Ellie ‘so excited’ for theatre role

Speaking of her new role, Ellie said: “After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2. I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast.”

Cluedo 2 tour will theatres across the UK including Nottingham, York, Bath Brighton, Nottingham, Cardiff and Glasgow, with prices starting from £13.

Ellie and Bobby on Strictly

Ellie is currently taking part in the Strictly live tour, alongside 2023 contestants, including Bobby Brazier. The Strictly Come Dancing stars have sparked romance rumours while on the tour.

Reports claim the pair have enjoyed dates and even a “cheeky snog”. Neither Ellie or Bobby have addressed the rumours surrounding them.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Bobby and Ellie are the talk of the tour. Their friendship has grown and grown, and they’ve been spending nearly all their free time together before and after performances. They’ve been having their meals together, and flirting increasingly openly. The chat on tour is they may have enjoyed a cheeky snog, and will go public with their romance any week now.”

