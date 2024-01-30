Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach declare they’re ‘so happy’ as they get matching tattoos

Vito Coppola and Ellie Leach have followed up on a promise they made one another and made a long-term commitment.

The Strictly Come Dancing champions had made a pact to each get a tattoo to mark their big telly victory.

Vito and Ellie proved they stick to their word by sharing Instagram Stories today (Tuesday January 30) showing them get their inkings.

And the dance pair – currently performing across the UK in the Strictly live tour – seemed thoroughly made up with their new body art, which they had done in Liverpool.

Italian pro Vito and former Corrie actress Ellie previously revealed their tat plans involved a vegetable and insect design alongside the word “resilience”. Both had the tattoo inked an arm.

Footage of their trip to a tattoo parlour included Vito explaining: “It is going to be a bee with an aubergine body.”

The clip then portrayed him revealing the final illustration of his upper arm, with the wording just underneath.

“Guys, we’re just done! We are so, so happy,” he celebrated.

A thrilled Vito went on to hail the person who did his tatt as “just the best”.

“It’s beautiful,” he added.

Why did Ellie and Vito get an aubergine and bee tattoo?

Ellie and Vito dubbed themselves “the aubergine team” as Vito adores parmigiana. They added the bee to the design due to their association with it being a resilient animal.

We have a great relationship and we are going to have a tattoo – as a joke.

Vito had said during a post-win appearance on This Morning: “We have a great relationship and we are going to have a tattoo – as a joke. Before we got to the final we promised ourselves we would get one of an aubergine.”

Ellie added: “We said if we made it to the final we would get a tattoo, but it was just a joke… we didn’t expect to get there!”

And Vito went on: “At the end we decided to do a bee with the body of an aubergine because a bee is a Brazilian insect. But that is a symbol of our bond.”

