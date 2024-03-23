Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier ‘split’: ‘The best thing to do was quit while they were ahead’

Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier have ended their whirlwind romance, it’s been reported.

The two soap stars – Ellie found fame on Coronation Street, while Bobby is in EastEnders – met while competing on Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

And, as romance rumours with her pro Vito Coppola swirled, it seemed Ellie had her eye on someone else.

Sadly, though, it appears their young love story is now over.

Work commitments has reportedly prompted Ellie’s split (Credit: Splash News)

Ellie Leach and Bobby Brazier – romance timeline

It’s claimed the pair started dating after the show ended in December, before heading off on the Strictly tour together at the start of this year.

Ellie and Bobby appeared to confirm their romance on the red carpet of an event in February.

They then went Instagram official with their earlier this month. However, now it seems they’ve decided they’re better off as friends.

Reason for their split

According to The Sun, their busy work schedules have prompted the split.

Bobby is heading back to EastEnders, where he plays Freddie Slater, before exploring a potential Hollywood career.

Ellie, meanwhile, is currently on tour in a stage version of Cluedo.

They both really cherish the friendship they have.

One insider alleged: “Love blossomed between them when they were in close quarters on the tour, but once that ended they both spent much less time together.

“That gave them space to think about the future, which is likely to take them in very different directions over the coming year or two,” they then added.

Bobby Brazier is heading back to EastEnders (Credit: Splash News)

‘They cherish their friendship’

The source concluded: “So they decided the best thing to do was quit while they were ahead and while they were still pals, because they both really cherish the friendship they have.”

ED! has contacted reps for Ellie and Bobby for comment.

Read more: Ellie Leach clears up romance rumours with Strictly pro Vito Coppola

So what do you think? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.