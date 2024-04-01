Fleur East welcomes baby with husband Marcel after ‘ride’ of a birth

Singer Fleur East has given birth to her first child with her fashion designer husband Marcel Badiane-Robin.

The Strictly Come Dancing finalist and It Takes Two host announced the happy news on social media.

“And just like that, our baby girl, Nova, is here!” she wrote.

“Our daughter entered the world via squat position into the arms of my Husband and I on our living room floor!”

Fleur continued: “One day I will share my birth story with you (what a RIDE!), but for now, we are resting and doing well.

“So grateful to God for this blessing. Our little Nova was born on the 22nd March and it feels like she’s always been here.”

Fleur East has welcomed her first child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fleur East announces pregnancy news

The 36-year-old first revealed she was pregnant on New Year’s Day as she took to Instagram to show off her blossoming bump in a cut-out jumpsuit. She wrote alongside: “2024 is gonna be different”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fleur East (@fleureast)

Her celebrity pals were quick to congratulate her. Strictly pro Vito Coppola, who was partnered with Fleur in 2022’s show, wrote: “Yessssss. OMG. I cannot waaaaaait to be baaaaaack. Congratulations guyssss. Mamma miaaa. Bellissimoooooo. I will be a good uncle…”

2023 show champion Ellie Leach said: “OMG !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So so so so happy for you!” While Oti Mabuse, who welcomed her first child in December added: “Yessssss! Congratulations! Bring on the burps!”

Fellow 2022 contestant Kym Marsh also said: “Ahhh babe!!!! I’m so happy for you! Congrats.”

Meanwhile, many of Fleur’s followers also took to the comment section to express their joy.

One said: “I knew it!! Baggy blazers on it takes two covered it well! Congratulations!” Another gushed: “Babe you are going to be THE BEST parents, and that will be one cute baby.”

A third added: “Congratulations on your great news.”

Responding to the well wishes, Fleur said: “Thank you so much for all of your kind messages. I appreciate all your love and support. Looking forward to this new chapter!! Aaahhh!”

Fleur’s relationship with husband Marcel

Fleur has been married to husband Marcel since 2019 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fleur has been with husband Marcel for over 13 years. They reportedly first met in a bar back in 2009 and began dating after reconnecting in 2010.

Marcel popped the question in 2019 during a romantic holiday to Japan. They tied the knot the same year in a lavish ceremony in Morocco.

Fleur found fame as a finalist on The X Factor in 2014, having been mentored by Simon Cowell. She came second to winner Ben Haenow. After releasing her own hit song, Sax, she then had a successful album.

The star went on to star in I’m A Celebrity in 2018, finishing in fourth place. She was a contestant in the 2022 series of Strictly Come Dancing and was then named host of the spin off show It Takes Two in 2023 alongside Janette Manrara following the departure of Rylan Clark. Fleur also presents the Hits Radio breakfast show.

Meanwhile, Marcel is a fashion designer and stylist who works with stars such as Rita Ora and Jason Derulo.

Read more: Jesy Nelson fans hit out at Hits Radio stars for remarks about her on air

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.