Fleur East and radio co-stars under fire for Jesy Nelson remarks on air

Fleur East and her radio co-stars have been called out by fans of Jesy Nelson after their remarks on air.

Presenter Fleur was back on the airwaves this week along with co-host James Barr for their Hits Radio Breakfast show.

However, things took an awkward turn when the pair appeared to mock Jesy – and fans of the singer were not too happy.

Fleur and her radio co-stars appeared to mock Jesy (Credit: BBC)

Fleur East and radio co-hosts poke fun at Jesy Nelson

This week it was reported that Jesy, who found fame in girlband Little Mix, was “in talks to appear in a warts and all show”. The Sun reports how the doc would focus on the pop star’s life since leaving the band in 2020.

However, during the radio show, hosts Fleur – who shot to fame on the X Factor in 2014 – James and their producer Matt poked fun at the singer.

What did Fleur East and radio co-stars say?

After Strictly star Fleur mentioned that Jesy took six months off after the release of her second solo single, James quipped: “She’s had to wait this long for the fake tan to fade.” The rest of the studio could then be heard laughing.

Producer Matt then chimed in to have his say. He proclaimed: “Correct me if I’m wrong but this isn’t going to be the most thrilling documentary. In my head it’s just going to be her watching daytime TV.”

Jesy’s fans called out Fleur and her radio co-stars (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Jesy Nelson fans slam Fleur and radio co-stars

Fans were quick to call out the radio hosts for their comments. Especially as Little Mix star Jesy has previously been open about her mental health struggles.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, one person said: “I feel this is low-key bullying. Surprised at the team for this. Guess they choose not to be kind.” Someone else fumed: “Downright bullying. Yes she’s made some bad calls at times but so have I – live and let live.”

A third said on Instagram: “I hope they do an apology!”

Another chimed in and wrote: “Why are you endorsing bullying @hitsradiouk? It is truly disgusting behaviour.”

However, someone said: “Everyone blaming Fleur like she was the one to say it…”

Entertainment Daily has contacted representatives for Fleur, James and Jesy for comment.

