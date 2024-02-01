Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones shares rare photo of lookalike daughter Izzy – and she’s beautiful!

Dragons’ Den favourite Peter Jones often mentions his beloved wife and children during the filming of the BBC One show, and we can confirm his daughter Izzy is the spitting image of him!

Family man Peter, 57, has five children, including Isabella, who he shares with his second wife Tara Capp.

And, with good reason, he’s not afraid to show them off on his social media platforms. So if you see the multi-millionaire posing alongside a beautiful blonde with legs up to her earlobes, you’ll be right in guessing it’s his daughter!

Peter Jones and his second wife Tara Capp on the red carpet in 2022 (Credit: Brett D. Cove/SplashNews.com)

Who is Peter Jones’ daughter Izzy?

Isabella Jones is Peter’s middle daughter with his second wife Tara Capp, an interior designer. The couple have three daughters, Tallulah, Natalia and Isabella. The family live in Buckinghamshire.

Peter is rarely on Instagram (something about being too busy?), but he does occasionally share photos of his children. Not least, his second youngest Izzy.

Most recently, the Dragons’ Den star shared a stunning photo of his daughter congratulating her on a huge achievement.

He wrote: “Massively proud of @izzijoness on your fantastic A-Level results. Both @tara_capp and I are so thrilled and proud of you. Congratulations – it was worth all the hard work! This is just the start of a wonderful journey. Go out and make your dreams reality. We love you so so much.”

Awwww, anybody else getting Dad Goal Vibes?

In pictures shared by Peter Jones, and on her own Insta account, beautiful Izzy is a mini-me of her dad. That doesn’t mean she’s small, though! She clearly has his leggy genes – he’s 6ft 7in!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peter Jones (@peterjonescbe)

How many children does Peter Jones have?

Peter Jones CBE is a proud dad of five! The millionaire investor shares eldest children Annabel and William with his ex-wife Caroline, who he divorced in 2008.

When Peter first joined Dragons’ Den way back in 2005, he was married to his first wife Caroline, who he married at the age of 21. According to the Mirror, their relationship ended in very “messy” circumstances.

Peter has previously spoken about how he ended up being homeless after making some bad business mistakes.

Luckily, he found happiness later on, when he met his second wife Tara Capp. The couple went on to have three daughters Natalie, Isabella and Tallulah.

He paid tribute to the many women in his life on International Women’s Day, writing on Instagram: “Happy International Women’s Day to all the amazing women out there!! I am so lucky to have such strong and wonderful women in my life, who inspire me everyday.”

Tara Capp and Peter Jones with their three young daughters back in 2010 (Credit: Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock)

‘My kids will stand on their own two feet’

Peter has previously gone on the record saying that none of his multi-million pound fortune will be left to his kids.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Peter said: “I want my kids to be polite and respectful, stand on their own two feet. In the future, if they want to go and do charitable work, then I’ll fund that charitable work.

“I’ve said that rather me buying them a house, I’ll give them a contribution on top of what they deliver.”

Perhaps they can go on Dragons’ Den and get an investment from their dad that way?

Peter Jones stars in Dragons’ Den on BBC One on Thursdays at 8pm.

