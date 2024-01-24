Dragons’ Den: Peter Jones ‘had nothing’ and ‘slept on warehouse floor’: ‘It was a terrible time of my life’

Peter Jones is famous for being richer than most people could ever dream of, but there was once a time when the Dragons’ Den star was homeless.

Now famous for being a Dragon on the long-running TV series – he’s actually the only original one – TV viewers know him for being able to stump up thousands in cash to invest in fledging businesses.

And, unlike some of his other DD co-stars, Peter knows EXACTLY how it feels to be broke.

During series 21 of the series, Peter shares a painful part of his past with those in the Den, and viewers watching from home…

Peter Jones with his fellow Dragons – Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, and Steven Bartlett (Credit: BBC Studios/Simon Pantling)

How rich is Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones?

Peter Jones is now known for his bespoke blue suits, his stripy socks, and his – at times – over-the-top arrogance in the Den. In series 21, he happily boasts about his close friendship with “lovely people” Cartier in a bid to impress two budding entrepreneurs.

He’s also famous for having his own yacht, enjoying luxury holidays (with former friend Holly Willoughby), and living a designer lifestyle.

He reportedly owns several luxury cars – including Ferraris, a Range Rover, Maybachs, and Bentleys. As ED! reported recently, Peter is by far the richest of the Dragons.

As of 2021, the Sunday Times Rich List put his net worth at £1.157billion, making him the 150th richest person in the UK. He runs the Peter Jones Enterprise Academy (PJEA), as well as many other businesses. Most notably in the media, retail, leisure and property industries.

He owns photographic retailer Jessops and gift experience company Red Letter Days. He has his own TV production company, and has multiple international property investments.

Peter Jones puts an entrepreneur through their paces (Credit: BBC Studios)

Dragons’ Den star Peter Jones was once homeless

Berkshire-born Peter moved to Maidenhead as a boy and attended the Windsor Boys’ School. Like many little boys, he had big dreams.

And, although his dreams eventually came true – x 1000 – he had some tough times along the way. Although he is now known for being extremely wealthy, there was once a time he didn’t have a home to sleep in.

During episode 4 of the latest Dragons’ Den, he is faced with a couple who are living in a static caravan with their two children as they try to make their business profitable.

Becoming emotional, Peter Jones recalls the time when he was homeless.

Talking to the founders of The Stone Age Company, Peter talks about the “terrible time” he “had nothing”. He said: “I know what it’s like to have nothing. I’ve slept in a warehouse, for a long time, with no money.

“Not even any existence. And then realisation set in. [I realised] I had to go and get a job because I had a family. It was a terrible time of my life, but I got through it. And then I started my own thing again. And, boy, my life changed immeasurably.”

Yep, you could say that Peter!

Why was Peter Jones homeless?

Peter Jones was forced to live on a warehouse floor after losing millions of pounds. He was just 28 when a serious judgement of error lost his his fortune.

Talking to Chris Evans on the Virgin Radio Breakfast show in 2019, he admitted that several big mistakes resulted in some serious consequences with his career.

He said: “The late twenties, I got a bit carried away. I made huge mistakes and then lost everything. I lost everything I had. People who owed me money, and didn’t pay me. International couriers which were massive, they were originally owned by BA, they went bust. And then, at 28, I literally just lost everything – cars, house, the whole lot.”

At the time, Peter was living at Martins Heron and described the situation as “devastating”. In a bitter twist of fate, he had been asked three years before if he needed any credit insurance. At the time, he didn’t think he needed it.

Peter added: “It was just naivety, I had to start again. So I went and got my first job at 28, trying to think what I am going to do, I’ve never worked for anybody, so I decided to go and write and send my CV off to everyone.”

Dragons’ Den airs every Thursday at 8pm on BBC One.

