Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 3: Pitches include football boots memorabilia, Acu Seeds, Cosy Cinema and Full Power Cacao

For the first time in Den history the Dragons have company when Gary Neville joins the fearsome five as a guest – but what will he make of the pitches in Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 3?

Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden, Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett join him to fight it out for the best investments on display during episode 3 of series 21.

Tonight, a former professional footballer pitches his match worn memorabilia business, while an ear acupuncture devotee wants to bring the ancient Chinese practice into the future…

A Welsh husband and wife team think they’ve found the best way to view your favourite movie, and a spiritual entrepreneur is convinced his all natural drink will become more popular than coffee…

Here’s your guide to the pitches that appear on Dragons’ Den series 21, episode 3.

Guest Dragon Gary Neville with his fellow panellists on Dragons’ Den (Credit: BBC Studios)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 3 pitches: Football BC Boots UK memorabilia

First in the Den, is 27-year-old Billy Charles from Essex. A former professional footballer-turned-PE teacher, he pitches his match worn memorabilia business… So it’s just as well Gary Neville’s in town for the day!

His company BC Books UK is the world’s largest store for match worn and player issued football boots. They stock some of the most desirable, unique and collectable items from the best players in the world which are simply unavailable to buy in retail stores.

Each item comes as a completely unique one-off piece, with special elements separating them from anything available on the retail market. Meaning that football fans can acquire match worn items straight from the pitch.

And it’s not just boots. The website is surrently selling Lionel Messi’s shirt from the Argentina vs France 2022 FIFA World Cup Final. We should probably mention it’s selling for £69,999,99. There’s also some of Messi’s boots, as well as boots from other players including Zinedine Zidane, Erling Haaland, and Mark Hughes.

Will he score a investor? Gary admits there’s lots of money in sports memorabilia, but has a few major concerns about the business.

Cosy cinema in Cardiff

Next in the Den is Sian and John, who pitch their Cosy Cinema business, which is currently based in Cardiff.

The Welsh husband and wife team think they’ve found the best way for people to view their favourite movie – in black-out pods. The pods, which went viral on TikTok, measure five metres long by 2.5 metres wide, and can accommodate up to six people for daytime showings of films.

The pods are heated and air conditioned, contain a 93-inch screen, king size bed, and contain a PlayStation games console and access to entertainment streaming services. Prices start from £138 per pod overnight, or £55 for a simple screening, and include some popcorn when you arrive.

We won’t give away if the business gets any takers… But anyone else think John looks like Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen?

Peter Jones chomps on popcorn during Dragons’ Den, but will it sweeten the deal? (Credit: BBC Studios)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 3 pitches: Acu Seeds

Giselle Boxer, 31, from Sheffield is next, pitching her ancient Chinese practice inspired business Acu Seeds. The ear acupuncture devotee claims her company is the ideal mix between beauty and wellness.

Acu Seeds are a DIY needle-free ear acupuncture which she claims helps anxiety, migraines, hormonal issues, insomnia, weight loss and more. They are acupuncture without the needles, are a aatural, side-effect free tool, and easy to apply at home.

They are tiny beads which stick on the ear, applying pressure on to nerve endings and sending signals to the body. You leave the seeds in for five days.

A 24k gold plated ear seed kit costs £30, and a silver plated kit is also available for the same price. Refills start from £51, and there’s a monthly subscription service, too.

Giselle, who is a great advert for her product as she’s so calm, reveals she was diagnosed with ME four years ago. She’s luckily one Dragon has previously heard of ear seeds before… But will Sara Davies invest? And why does Gary call Steven a “snake”?

Full Power Cacao all-natural drink

And last but not least is another spiritual entrepreneur – Liam Brown, 41, from Manchester. He pitches his all-natural drink Full Power Cacao which he believes has the potential to become more popular than coffee by 2032. He’s accompanied by the Goddess Paulina. No sniggering at the back.

Steven Barlett is already a convert to cacao, which he describes as “hot chocolate but stronger”. It’s 100% pure chocolate. The product is said to have healing properties, and drinking it is “like floating on a cloud”.

But will the Dragons’ being Liam back down to earth? Or will there be plenty of love in the room? Peter Jones says “it tastes lovely”.

A 100g bag costs £8.00, a 200g bag goes up to £15, and a whopping 1kg bag costs £50.

Dragons’ Den airs every Thursday at 9pm on BBC One.

