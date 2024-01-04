Dragons’ Den star Ross Mendham accused of punching pregnant girlfriend in the face, leaving her unconscious

Dragons’ Den star Ross Mendham, 40, has been accused of punching his pregnant partner in the face.

The alleged attack reportedly left his seven-month pregnant girlfriend unconscious.

Ross Mendham appeared on Dragon’s Den (Credit: BBC)

Dragons’ Den star Ross Mendham accused of knocking girlfriend out

Mendham is best known for appearing on the hit BBC show Dragons’ Den back in 2013.

He won £60,000 thanks to his noodle and pasta business.

He has now been accused of punching his girlfriend – who is seven months pregnant – unconscious, in an alleged attack that is reported to have taken place on December 2, 2023.

Mendham denied assault causing actual bodily harm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Mendham (@rossmendham5)

Dragons’ Den winner Ross Mendham appears in court

Yesterday, (Wednesday, January 3) Mendham appeared at Norwich Crown Court via video link from HMP Norwich.

Mendham, who is from Norwich, spoke his name and entered his plea of not guilty.

He was remanded in custody to appear for trial in June.

Norfolk Constabulary declined to comment when approached by ED!.

Ross received £60,000 from Peter Jones (Credit: BBC)

Who is Ross Mendham?

Ross appeared on BBC show Dragons’ Den back in 2013 when his life was changed.

His low-calorie, low-carb pasta and noodle business, Bare Naked Foods, has been stocked in major supermarkets.

However, his pitch to the Dragons didn’t go too well, with the businessman breaking down in tears and having to leave to compose himself.

However, when he returned, he was offered Peter Jones offered £60,000. Duncan Bannatyne then offered the same, or an alternative of £30,000 plus a 35% stake in the business. Ross then took Peter up on his offer.

In 2022, he then launched his fashion brand – God of Design – which focuses on upcycling vintage and designer clothes.

His father is former Norwich City footballer, Peter Mendham.

Read more: Big Breakfast star Jody Bunting arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder his co-worker with chocolate

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know