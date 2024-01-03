Big Breakfast star Jody Bunting arrested on suspicion of attempting to murder his co-worker with chocolate

Big Breakfast star Jody Bunting was arrested in November, it has been reported today (Wednesday, January 3).

The 45-year-old, famous for his stint on the Channel 4 show in the early noughties, was apprehended on suspicion of attempted murder.

Jody was arrested (Credit: Channel 4)

Big Breakfast star Jody Bunting arrested

Bunting, 45, is now a fitness instructor, living in Derbyshire. He previously featured on Channel 4’s Big Breakfast between 2001 and 2002.

Jody was arrested on his return from a holiday in Morocco at Luton Airport on November 2.

He was attempted on suspicion of the attempted murder of a work colleague – an allegation he denies.

A staff member at Mickleover Court Hotel Leisure Club was taken to intensive care at Royal Derby Hospital in October after suffering an allergic reaction to chocolate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jody Bunting (@jodybunting)

Big Breakfast star Jody Bunting accused of attempted murder

Bunting has been accused of planting the chocolate deliberately.

“I was in shock, being arrested in front of a friend and then being paraded around Luton Airport in cuffs. However, the members at the gym had warned me it may happen. I was shocked my local South Derbyshire police officers had come all the way down to London for this issue. The custody sergeant did ask if I could still do my high kicks as he’d Googled me and realised who I was,” he told Derbyshire Live.

He then explained that he was bailed on the condition of not speaking to members of staff at Mickleover Court.

He’s also been prohibited from visiting the leisure centre.

Jody has spoken out (Credit: Jody Bunting / YouTube)

Jody speaks out

He then went on to say that he is doing “ok” and is now focussing on his own business.

“When I tell people it’s over a piece of chocolate, they actually laugh out loud, which is even more amusing because of my slimming work and past,” he then said.

He then added that he hasn’t heard from Derbyshire Police since his arrest.

In a statement to ED!, Derbyshire Police said: “A 45-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and wounding with intent on 2 November. He has been bailed as investigations continue.

“The arrest relates to an incident at the Mickleover Court Hotel in Derby between 22 and 29 October 2023.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby tipped to take over from Claudia Winkleman on Radio 2: ‘It could be the perfect fit’

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.