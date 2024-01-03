Holly Willoughby tipped to take over from Claudia Winkleman on Radio 2: ‘It could be the perfect fit’

In the latest Holly Willoughby news, the TV presenter could be set for a new radio role, it’s been reported.

Former This Morning host Holly has not been seen on TV screens since quitting the ITV show in October last year. Fortunately for fans, Holly is due to return as host of Dancing On Ice, alongside friend Stephen Mulhern.

However, it has now been claimed that the blonde bombshell could be heading onto the airwaves.

Holly left This Morning last year (Credit: ITV)

Holly Willoughby news: Former This Morning star to land radio job?

With a career spanning two decades, Holly has been the face of countless television shows. But it seems Holly has never really ventured out into the world of radio. But apparently, that could all be changing…

There have been a number of approaches to Holly which she can weigh up whenever she is ready.

According to reports, BBC are “keen” to get Holly to agree to a radio job – with Global also hoping to get Holly “on their books”.

‘Perfect fit’

A source claimed to The Sun: “After she quit This Morning, she has more time on her hands and a weekly radio gig could be the perfect fit. Claudia Winkleman stepped down from her weekly slot on Radio 2 and the BBC would love to see if Holly would consider it.”

The insider then added: “Global is also keen to see if she’d work with them, especially after Amanda Holden proved to be such a hit for them on Heart and Kate Garraway on Smooth Radio. There have been a number of approaches to Holly which she can weigh up whenever she is ready.”

ED! has contacted Holly’s representatives and the BBC for comment.

Claudia quit her radio show last year (Credit: YouTube)

Holly to replace Claudia on Radio 2?

TV favourite Claudia confirmed in December last year that she was leaving her Radio 2 show.

Claudia told listeners that she intends to spend the time with her children and praised replacement host Romesh Ranganathan as “brilliantly laugh-out-loud funny”.

The Strictly Come Dancing host said: “I absolutely love Radio 2. And it’s been a privilege to host the Saturday morning show for three years. I will miss our amazing guests, our brilliant listeners and the one and only Sally Traffic.”

But now Claudia wants to dedicate more time to her family and has decided to leave. The mum has three children – Jake, 20, 17-year-old Matilda and Arthur, 11, and Jake is already at university.

Holly Willoughby dealt ‘bad news’

It comes after Holly was dealt some “bad news” as her show Freeze The Fear has reportedly been axed.

Survival show, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, made its debut in 2022. It was hosted by Holly and Lee Mack. It saw eight celebs get put through their paces in sub-zero temperatures by ‘Iceman’ Wim Hof.

