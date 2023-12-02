Claudia Winkleman announces she’s stepping down from Radio 2 show and will be replaced by Romesh Ranganathan

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman is stepping down from her Saturday morning show on BBC Radio 2.

The presenter made the announcement live on air on Saturday’s show (December 2).

Claudia told listeners that she intends to spend the time with her children and praised replacement host Romesh Ranganathan as “brilliantly laugh out loud funny”.

Claudia Winkleman ‘will miss’ the show

The Strictly Come Dancing host said: “I absolutely love Radio 2 and it’s been a privilege to host the Saturday morning show for three years. I will miss our amazing guests, our brilliant listeners and the one and only Sally Traffic.”

But now Claudia wants to dedicate more time to her family and has decided to leave. The mum has three children, Jake, 20, 17-year-old Matilda and Arthur, 11, and Jake is already at university. Earlier this year Claudia admitted that when he flew the nest she “felt heartbroken.”

While announcing her decision to leave Radio 2, Claudia said: “The truth is my children are growing up inordinately fast so I have decided to follow them around at home before they leave for good.

“I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who works on the show. I will continue to visit with badly made biscuits and will pester the bosses to present the odd special.”

Claudia will present her last show in March 2024 and comedian Romesh will take over from April.

Claudia ‘couldn’t be happier’ with replacement Romesh

Strictly host Claudia added: “I couldn’t be happier that Romesh is taking over Saturday mornings on Radio 2. He is brilliantly, laugh out loud funny, and I’ll listen every single week as my kids beg me to leave them alone.”

The Weakest Link’s Romesh currently presents For The Love of Hip Hop on Radio 2 between midnight and 1am each Saturday.

He said: “I’m grateful to Claud for wanting to spend more time with her kids, and enabling me to spend less time with mine, and I look forward to finding out what the nation is up to at that time. It’s going to be fun. Probably.”

