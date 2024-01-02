Disappointment for Holly Willoughby as Freeze the Fear is ‘axed’

Holly Willoughby has been dealt some “bad news” as her show Freeze The Fear has reportedly been axed.

The TV favourite has not been seen on TV screens since quitting This Morning in October last year. Fortunately for fans, Holly is now due to return as host of Dancing On Ice, alongside friend Stephen Mulhern.

However, it has now been reported that her BBC show Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, has been axed – after just one series.

Holly Willoughby news: BBC show ‘axed’ after one series

Survival show, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof, made its debut in 2022 and was hosted by Holly and Lee Mack.

It saw eight celebs get put through their paces in sub-zero temperatures by ‘Iceman’ Wim Hof. Munya Chawawa and Yung Filly presented the BBC3 spin-off.

The likes of Alfie Boe, Chelcee Grimes, Gabby Logan, Tamzin Outhwaite, and musician Professor Green battled it out to survive a string of challenges on the show.

But it appears the programme, which is produced by Holly’s husband Dan, failed to take off. Reports now claim the show has been axed.

Holly Willoughby dealt ‘bad news’

A source told The Sun: “This bad news caps off what’s been an extremely difficult year for Holly, which has seen her drastically reassess her life and career. Having Freeze the Fear axed reduces her options. And leaves a question mark over where she goes next after leaving her biggest gig as co-host of This Morning.”

The insider added: “It’s also disappointing for her husband Dan, who runs the production company Hungry Bear that made the show.”

A BBC spokesperson told ED! UK: “As it stands, there are no immediate plans for another series of Freeze The Fear on the BBC.”

Holly to return to Dancing On Ice

It comes as Holly is gearing up for her TV return with the brand new series of Dancing On Ice. Her new co-host was revealed to be Stephen Mulhern, following Phillip Schofield’s exit from the broadcaster earlier this year.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said: “Holly and Stephen are two of our best-loved presenters. So reuniting them twenty years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing on Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show.”

Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof is available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

