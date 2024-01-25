Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 4: Pitches include beautiful Henna tattoos, and Pola ice pops

Dragons’ Den is open for business for more pitches and potential partnerships as series 21 continues with episode 4 – and the products include The Stone Age Company, ethical diamonds, and Pola ice pops.

This Thursday (January 25), more entrepreneurs sweat it out in the Den as they attempt to impress five of the smartest business minds in the country – that’s you Deborah Meaden, Peter Jones, “vampire” Touker Suleyman, Sara Davies and Steven Bartlett!

After the excitement of last week’s special guest Dragon Gary Neville, it’s business as usual this week. Four brave/foolish entrepreneurs face the intimidating line-up in the hope of getting their business some much-needed investment.

The Dragons go back in time as Stone Age enthusiasts pitch their school workshops, while a budding entrepreneur thinks he’s spotted a gap in the market for natural ice pops.

Also, a Guinness world record breaker wants to bring the ancient art of Henna to the masses, and two friends hope that diamonds are a Dragons’ best friend as they seek a £250, 000 investment for a share in their ethical jewellery line.

Here’s everything you need to know about the pitches on Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 4…

Sara Davies gets stuck into cave art work on Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 4 (Credit: BBC Studios)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 4 pitches: The Stone Age Company

First up, husband and wife duo Dan and Naomi Walmsley arrive in the Den with their two daughters, all of them looking like they’ve just stepped out of a salon cave. In fact, they are Stone Age enthusiasts who pitch their school workshop. As they walk on set saying “ulu ulu” Steven‘s raised eyebrows say it all!

The Stone Age Company deliver historical education and interactive workshops to primary school children in and around England. A single class size costs £400, while two classes coats £600 (more than two classes £10 per head).

They say they’re “like a walking museum but we’ve removed the glass from the cabinets”. Pupils are invited to “smell, touch and taste the Stone Age with a ‘real’ caveperson”.

The Stone Age Company offer first hand learning with a session in the woods or a classroom. The children get to dress up, pass around the crafts and tools of our ancestors, and even eat edible bugs…

Some viewers might recognise Dan and Naomi, who currently live in a static caravan. They previously appeared on the Channel 4 documentary Surviving the Stone Age. In the series, they survived for a month in the wilderness, using only Stone Age tools.

Dragons’ Den: Pavan Beauty Henna tattoos

Next up, is thirty-eight-year-old Pavan Dhanjal, who pitches her South Asian beauty regime. She wants to bring the ancient art of Henna to the masses. And with a Guinness world record under her belt, we’re sure she can achieve it. She broke the record in 2012 for being the world’s fastest Henna artist. Pavan painted an impressive 511 unique armbands in a single hour!

She has also worked for BBC One soap EastEnders. Her business Pavan Beauty promises premium quality for Mehindi ceremonies, bold for a temporary tattoo effect, and is easy to apply with gel cones.

The products are organic, skin-friendly, and come in vibrant colours. An original brown, white or metallic Henna cone starts at £10. Hand charts are £7, while bundles start at £40.

She now wants to bring Henna bars to the masses, much like nail bars. She already has a concession bar in department store Selfridges. Sara and Deborah are keen to try out the product, but will they invest?

Peter Jones puts an entrepreneur through their paces (Credit: BBC Studios)

Dragons’ Den series 21 episode 4 pitches: Pola natural ice pops

Isaac, 27, from Nottingham is the next budding entrepreneur through the mysterious lift doors. He thinks he’s spotted a gap in the market for “cleaner label” natural ice pops.

All the ice pops at Pola are handmade, with real fruit, and no artificial colours. They are dairy free, and naturally low in calories. Products include a sorbet range, an alcoholic cocktails. Prices start from £9.99 for Wild Elderflower, Sicillian Lemon, Raspberry, Cola, Passionfruit, and Blackcurrant. A bestseller pack costs £15.99.

Deborah calls the pop “delicious”, while Touker says the product is “fantastic”. But will Isaac slurp his way to success?

Dragons’ Den: Kimaï fine jewellery

Two friends – Jessica Warch and Sidney Neuhaus – hope that diamonds are a Dragons’ best friend as they seek a £250,000 investment for a share in their ethical jewellery line.

From Belgium, Sydney and Jess believe their brand Kimaï is the “future of fine jewellery”. After all, there’s no blood in their diamonds – they are lab-grown diamonds, which are revolutionising the industry! They are identical to ‘real’ diamonds.

So what’s their USP? They say: “We’re bringing a new level of transparency to the jewellery industry. Our pieces are crafted exclusively from 18k recycled gold and lab-grown diamonds. High-quality, low-impact, and fully traceable – it’s that simple.”

Products aren’t cheap, though. A pair of stud earrings cost £925. Bling without the environmental damage? Surely Deborah will be in? She does get her very own magnifying glass out to take a closer look! Watch out, though, Peter ‘I have all the contacts’ Jones might be interested, too.

Meghan Markle is a fan of their jewellery, and once wore their ‘Felicity’ Earrings, which costs £630. Unsurprisingly are now out of stock.

Dragons’ Den continues on Thursdays at 8pm on BBC One.

