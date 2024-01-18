Dragons’ Den: The Dragons’ net worths and how much they’re paid for the BBC series

With the Dragons’ Den panel investing left, right and centre, just what are their net worths – and what are they paid to appear on the BBC series, come to that?

Here’s what we know about the net worth and investment portfolios of Sara Davies, Deborah Meaden, Steven Bartlett, Touker Suleyman and Peter Jones.

Dragons’ Den net worths: Sara Davies

Sara Davies has an estimated net worth of £37million. The University of York graduate started her first business, Crafter’s Companion, while she was still at university and found a gap in the market for a device to help crafters make their own envelopes. ‘The Enveloper’ was a runaway hit, after she launched the product on telesales channel Ideal World. She still runs Crafter’s Companion, which now employs 200 people worldwide and exports to more than 40 countries.

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meaden has an estimated net worth of £40million. She made her millions through retail and leisure businesses. Notably, she ran Weststar Holidays in the 1990s, a South West England-based holiday park chain. She sold part of the company, but remained a shareholder until the firm was sold for £83 million in 2007. In 2009, she acquired Fox Brothers, a West Country textile mill. She also owns luxury British goods retailer The Merchant Fox.

Dragons’ Den net worths: Steven Bartlett

Steven Bartlett has an estimated worth of £50million. The newest (and youngest) regular Dragon, Steven’s made his millions in digital technology business. He founded social media marketing company Social Chain in 2014 and created business podcast The Diary of a CEO in 2017. The podcast is incredibly successful, with a huge audience and high-profile guests ranging from Liam Payne to Matt Hancock. He also wrote the bestselling Happy Sexy Millionaire. In 2024 his current projects include Thirdweb and Flight Story Fund.

Touker Suleyman

Touker Suleyman has an estimated net worth of £200million, according to Sunday Times Rich List. The entrepreneur made his millions in fashion retail, buying clothing supplier Low Profile Group in 1984. Low Profile Group bought British shirt manufacturer Hawes & Curtis in 2001 and fashion label Ghost in 2008. Touker also owns multiple other retail and fashion brands.

Dragons’ Den net worths: Peter Jones

Peter Jones is the longest-serving Dragon, and by far the richest of the lot. As of 2021, the Sunday Times Rich List put his net worth at £1.157billion, making him the 150th richest person in the UK. As one might expect with that net worth, he owns many businesses, notably in the media, retail, leisure and property industries. He owns photographic retailer Jessops and gift experience company Red Letter Days. He has his own TV production company and has multiple international property investments.

Dragons’ Den net worths: What is the net worth of season 21’s guests?

Gary Neville has an estimated net worth of around £20million. The retired footballer made his early millions through his work in the sport, playing for Manchester United during the team’s hugely successful 90s-00s years. Nowadays, he is a keen entrepreneur, who co-owns Salford City FC as well as a luxury hotel chain with his former teammates. Gary has also branched into property development, with his company in charge of the £120 million redevelopment of Jackson’s Row in Manchester’s city centre.

Emma Grede has an estimated net worth of around £282 million. The fashion entrepreneur is the co-founder and CEO of Good American, the denim company publicised by the Kardashian family. She is also the founder of shapewear brand SKIMS and co-founder of plant-based cleaning brand Safely. Prior to making millions with the Kardashians, she founded London talent agency Independent Talent Brand in 2008, selling the company in 2018.

How much are the Dragons paid to appear on Dragons’ Den?

It’s never been officially announced, but previous Dragon Hilary Devey (series 9 and 10) called it a “pittance” in a 2015 interview with The Telegraph.

Hilary said: “I can’t remember precisely but it’s something like £15,000 to do 12 episodes – and each episode means a 14/15-hour day.”

She blasted the show, claiming that it didn’t even cover Dragons’ expenses.

She did, however, concede the show was ultimately another revenue stream for the investors. She said: “You make your money out of what you invest in.”

It’s worth noting that Hilary – who sadly died in June of 2022 – last appeared on the series in 2011. Given the rampant inflation since then, the Dragons possibly make more from the show in 2024. That said, given that the BBC is a publicly funded organisation, it probably still isn’t anything like what the Dragons are used to!

