Dermot O’Leary has revealed whether he will be replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman on Strictly next year.

Last month, Tess and Claudia shocked viewers that they were leaving the beloved BBC show this year. The presenting duo said it “feels the right time” to walk away and admitted they have “loved” working together.

Since sharing the news, the public have been wondering who will fill their shoes. With many names circling, Dermot was confronted about whether he is in talks to take over…

Dermot opened up about taking over as host on Strictly (Credit: ITV)

Will Dermot O’Leary be hosting Strictly?

During an appearance on Ireland’s The Six O’Clock Show on Wednesday (November 12), hosts Brian Dowling and Katja Mia questioned whether the BBC was knocking on his door to take the role.

While making a dramatic turn toward the camera, he calmly asked: “Confirm or deny?” before declaring, “Deny.”

Dermot continued: “You know, being an X Factor kid, that’s like Julia Roberts in Sleeping With The Enemy.”

Former Big Brother winner insisted that Dermot’s former boss, Simon Cowell, “would not allow that”.

Dermot then joked: “Even though the show’s not on TV any more, he’d still hunt me down!”

On the other hand, the 52-year-old presenter admitted he had been in talks to be a contestant on Strictly.

“I didn’t think it was for me,” he said. When Brian questioned whether he would be open to the idea in the future, Dermot didn’t think so.

Dermot remains a staple on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

‘We’re like family’

While it’s unlikely that Dermot will be hosting Strictly in the near future, he remains a regular presenter on This Morning on Friday mornings with Alison Hammond.

In a 2023 interview with The Times, Dermot revealed why the ITV daytime show, which launched in 1988, has maintained longevity.

“This is only my third year of being on This Morning proper, but there’s 35 years of history to live up to. Why has it lasted so long? We reflect the country — our stories might be frivolous, serious or uplifting,” he said.

“The presenters make a difference too. If two people aren’t getting on, the viewers can see that.”

While talking about his co-host, Dermot added: “Alison Hammond, my co-host, and I didn’t really know each other when we started working together but now we’re like family. I think there’s an honesty to that.”

Read more: Dermot O’Leary fans distracted by appearance in dancing Instagram video

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix to let us know! We want to hear your thoughts!