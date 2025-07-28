Fans were distracted by Dermot O’Leary after he shared a fun video of himself dancing on his Instagram feed.

The TV presenter, on screen on This Morning today (July 28) alongside Saturdays star Rochelle Humes, also fronts his BBC Radio 2 show.

Over the weekend, the 52-year-old presenter shared a clip of himself dancing inside the studios and it certainly left an impression on his followers…

While on Instagram, Dermot distracted fans (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary’s dancing on Instagram

In an upload on Saturday (July 26), Dermot was captured showing off his moves to Adam Ant’s Goody Two Shoes.

Dermot wore a short-sleeved black T-shirt and tucked his top into his navy jeans. The stylish star completed his look with a pair of white trainers.

The former X Factor host danced around the studios and appeared to be having the time of his life at work.

“Don’t drink, don’t smoke, what do you do? Don’t drink, don’t smoke, what do you do? Subtle innuendos follow; There must be something inside…” he wrote in his caption, referencing lyrics to the song.

The post didn’t go unnoticed, racking up more than 3,600 likes and over 145 comments.

‘Bulge is bulging’

However, little did Dermot know, the video left fans looking in a certain direction…

“Buuuuulge is bulging,” one user wrote, adding numerous flame emoji. “We don’t want to see your bulge mate,” another person joked.

“Monster balls in there,” a third observed. “Something inside that lunchbox,” a fourth insisted.

Another commenter shared the aubergine emoji with heart eyes.

This isn’t the first time Dermot’s down below has caught the attention of the public. Previously, while hosting This Morning alongside Alison Hammond, he was accused of not wearing any underwear.

‘Great moves’

Many others, however, were obsessed with Dermot’s dancing.

“Here he is!! Who thinks dermot is the best dad dancer ever!!” one said.

“Great moves Dermot. Thanks for making me smile on my birthday,” another shared.

