Deal or No Deal viewers have demanded show bosses at ITV “get rid of the crying” ahead of the next series.

The iconic ITV gameshow wrapped up its second series – hosted by Stephen Mulhern – last week. The show was brought back after seven years in late 2023.

And after a successful first season, it was immediately renewed for a second – which aired from last year until recently.

But while fans are gutted that Deal or No Deal has finished, others have a request for bosses going forward…

The ITV show has finished its latest series (Credit: ITV)

Deal or No Deal reboot on ITV ends

The show was scrapped from the ITV schedules this week, following the end of its series. Instead, Ben Shephard is now back on our screens marking the return of game show Tipping Point.

However, throughout the latest series, some viewers have not been afraid to slam the emotional contestants on the show.

Last month, contestant Alexis was told to “get a grip” by fans due to her breaking down in tears during her co-star’s game.

And now, viewers have begged bosses to make a big change in the next series: to “get rid of sob stories and dramatic crying”.

It’s been an emotional series (Credit: ITV)

Fans want bosses ‘to get rid of crying’

Sharing their thoughts, one fan on X said: “When you film the next season can you please banish the cryers. You cry, you go home.”

It’s a game show opening boxes ffs.

Someone else replied: “Hell yeah.” A third also declared: “Get rid of the cry babies.”

Another viewer proclaimed: “If we could get rid of the sob stories and dramatic crying, that would be great. It’s a game show opening boxes ffs.”

ITV show’s biggest-win ever

The latest series has definitely been one to remember.

In February, the show handed out its biggest-win ever, leaving both Stephen and viewers stunned.

Paralegal Nay Nay took home a whopping £75,000 – the biggest prize won in the show’s rebooted series.

Fans are now desperate for news about a third series of the show. ITV is yet to make an announcement, but series two was announced a week after series one ended but we’re keeping our eyes peeled for any updates!

