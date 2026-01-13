Deal or No Deal player Sonia fights back tears following tragic death: ‘He died in a freak accident’

It was Sonia’s turn to take on The Banker on Deal or No Deal today, as she joined host Stephen Mulhern in the hot seat.

Sonia was set for an emotional start to the game. And not just because the first box she opened was the £75k. Telling Stephen about her game plan, Sonia revealed a heartbreaking family death, fighting back tears as she admitted: “It’s been a really tough time.”

It was Sonia’s turn to take on The Banker today (Credit: ITV)

Sonia’s game on Deal or No Deal today

Speaking to host Stephen Mulhern, Sonia revealed her game plan. She shared her list of numbers that corresponded to special people in her life, admitting the people on the list had made her who she is today.

Fighting back tears, she then showed Stephen a framed photograph and said: “This is my cousin Tony. He died in a freak accident a few months ago.”

Not only that, but she added: “It was three months after James [her partner] lost his mum as well. So it’s been a really tough time.”

Sonia then added: “But I’m talking about this man because he is everything I aspire to be. He was a free spirit, he was donating to dog rescue centres and I want to do something to keep that going for him.”

Sonia’s cousin died in a ‘freak accident’ (Credit: ITV)

How much did Sonia win on Deal or No Deal today?

Well, after taking out the £75k very early on, the only way was up for Sonia.

Soon enough, the only blue that was left on the board was the 1p, with the £50k and £100k still there and The Banker clearly spewing as he made his offer to Sonia. With £5k, £10k, £50k and £100k left on the board – alongside the 1p – The Banker offered £10,900 to buy the box she had in front of her.

But Sonia wasn’t stopping there. Instead, she played on, declaring “no deal” and opening two more boxes. The £50k was opened next, followed by the 1p.

This meant that Sonia was going home with at least £5k, and potentially even £100k. The Banker offered her £22,670 to deal.

Sonia dealt, but Stephen made her play on to see what she would’ve ended up with. The next box she opened was £10k. The Banker then revealed he’d have offered £52,670 at that point in the game.

It was then time for Sonia to open her box. Opening the box on the table, Stephen revealed that, all along, Sonia had the £100,000 in her box.

Stephen Mulhern was on hand for guidance for Sonia today (Credit: ITV)

Backlash over emotional episodes

It’s not the only emotional episode we’ve seen as series two continues. Earlier in the New Year, Luke took his turn against The Banker.

He wanted to win some money to pay for his dream wedding inside a zoo. However, his wedding dreams came crashing down after he took out all the big reds and went home with just £480.

However, the show’s so-called sob stories are infuriating some viewers, with many taking to the hashtag on Twitter to urge them to “get on with the game” instead of telling Stephen their story.

Read more: Deal or No Deal player Kev shares daughter’s cancer heartbreak

Share your thoughts on today’s game on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.