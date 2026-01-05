Deal or No Deal contestant Luke’s wedding dreams crushed in today’s ‘cruel’ game

Deal or No Deal made a surprise return from its festive break today (January 5), catching viewers off guard as brand-new episodes finally landed on ITV1.

Fans had been left frustrated over Christmas after the channel aired repeat episodes instead of fresh games. So there was delight online when host Stephen Mulhern revealed on social media that series 2 would be resuming today.

And the first game of 2026 certainly delivered the drama — though not the result contestant Luke was hoping for.

Stephen Mulhern returned with new episodes today (Credit: ITV)

Luke handed brutal game on Deal or No Deal today

Luke was up to face The Banker today, and his game quickly went from hopeful to heartbreaking.

Early on, Luke lost the £100,000 box, forcing him to focus on keeping £75,000 in play. But his luck didn’t improve. The £50,000 and £25,000 boxes soon followed, leaving the studio audience groaning.

With four reds and four blues left on the board, The Banker offered £4,100. With both £75k and £7,500 still alive, Luke bravely said: “No deal.”

Moments later, disaster struck.

Luke opened the £75,000 box, wiping out the jackpot entirely. Overcome with emotion, he broke down in tears as fellow contestants and host Stephen rushed to comfort him.

“The wedding’s probably off now,” one viewer cruelly joked online, as the remaining big red (£7,500) was also eliminated shortly afterwards.

Luke lost several big reds early on (Credit: ITV)

So how much did Luke win?

Earlier in the episode, Luke revealed he hoped to use his winnings to pay for his upcoming wedding — which he and his fiancée were planning to hold at a zoo. Sadly, those plans may now need scaling back.

Luke accepted the Banker’s final offer of £455, with just £10 and £750 left on the board. Stephen Mulhern then asked him to open his own box — revealing that, had he played on, Luke would’ve gone home with just £10.

Luke was left emotional as the big money disappeared (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react

Viewers were split over Luke’s emotional exit, with some telling him to “stop snivelling”. “No one died. You took the risk and lost,” said one.

“Don’t base your wedding budget on a game show,” another viewer advised. A third wrote: “Get a grip — it’s a gamble.” “Such a cry baby,” another cruel viewer posted. “I really don’t get why they cry so much!”

Some were more sympathetic, though. “That stung,” one said. Another agreed: “Such a cruel game.” A third added: “Every single red gone. Awful first game of 2026.”

Some also tried to find a silver lining in Luke’s game. “The game was brutal — but at least he beat The Banker,” one fan pointed out.

Deal or No Deal airs weekdays at 4pm on ITV1.

So what did you think of Luke’s game? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.