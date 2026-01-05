Deal or No Deal fans left confused as Stephen Mulhern drops surprise update

Deal or No Deal is officially back on ITV1 today (January 5), with Stephen Mulhern confirming that brand-new episodes of the revived game show are resuming after a festive pause.

The presenter shared the surprise news on Instagram last night, posting a video from the studio to reveal that series 2 is continuing – much to the delight (and confusion) of fans.

Many viewers had assumed the second series had wrapped before Christmas, after ITV began airing repeats over the holiday period. However, it’s now clear the show simply took a seasonal break.

Stephen Mulhern confirmed new episodes of Deal or No Deal are starting today (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Mulhern back with new Deal or No Deal eps today

After repeats filled the 4pm slot between Christmas and New Year, ITV viewers can now expect fresh instalments once again. Series 2 resumes this afternoon, picking up where it left off before the break.

Stephen teased fans in his post: “It’s happening! Deal or No Deal is BACK tomorrow at 4pm on @itv and @itvxofficial! Boxes, big decisions and yes, The Banker has returned from his Christmas break. Let’s hope he was visited by three ghosts and is in a good mood this time!”

In the accompanying video, he added: “I always like to deliver good news and this is the best. Brand-new episodes start tomorrow. Don’t miss it.”

Fans were surprised – and delighted – to learn series 2 isn’t over (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react as series 2 confusion clears

Fans were quick to celebrate the return of new episodes.

“Excellent, been waiting for a new series,” one viewer wrote. Another said: “Yay at last!! Have missed this! 4pm is coffee and Deal or No Deal time!!!”

Others admitted they’d been baffled by the sudden switch to repeats. “Great news, but ITV really should’ve explained it was on a Christmas break,” one commented. “They confused a lot of people.”

One fan also shared an insight into what’s still to come, claiming: “We’ve got around 30 episodes of series 2 still to air, plus bumper episodes planned for series 3 in 2026/27.”

We don’t know about you, but we can’t wait!

ITV has been contacted for comment.

Deal or No Deal airs today (January 5) at 4pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

Read more: Deal or No Deal player’s TV past revealed

So will you be watching? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.