Fans of Deal or No Deal have been left unimpressed after it was announced that there are going to be more celebrity spin-offs.

The iconic game show was brought back to screens in 2023 for a brand-new rebooted series. The OG show was hosted by Noel Edmonds and ran from 2005 to 2016 on Channel 4.

For the ITV reboot, Stephen Mulhern has stepped in to host the show – with its third series set to air later this year. There have also been several celebrity editions over the years too.

And now, it’s been announced that more celebrity spin-offs are to come later this year – but it seems some people are not too keen…

Deal or No Deal confirms new celeb specials

Since Deal or No Deal was brought back a few years ago, there have been several celeb spin-offs, featuring famous faces such as footballer-turned-pundit Michael Owen and Coronation Street‘s Simon Gregson.

And it has now been confirmed that three more celeb specials are to come as well.

The series and star-studded specials will see host Stephen Mulhern back at the helm as a fresh batch of contestants prepare to go head-to-head with the notorious Banker.

Fans livid over show announcement

However, following the news of the new celeb editions, complaints poured in online.

On Facebook, one disgruntled viewer said: “More ‘has been celebrity’ drivel.”Another agreed: “My thoughts exactly.”

Someone else demanded that bosses bring back former host Noel. They penned: “Get Edmonds back.” A fourth also said: “Bring back Noel Edmonds.”

Nonetheless, other people were more than excited for the show to be back on screens, with one fan gushing: “Love DOND it’s my best game show ever on telly love Stephen Mulhern he is so funny he makes the show great.”

Another penned: “Greatest news.”

Stephen confirms season 3

Posting to Instagram in March, host Stephen shared a video of himself revealing series 3 is coming.

“Hello all, how are you doing? Just a quick one… I’ve seen a lot of you mentioning that Deal or No Deal isn’t on the telly. Do not fear. The last series ended and the new series is on its way. And that is… a deal!” he said.

He then captioned the video: “Don’t worry: Deal or No Deal is coming back! The Banker’s just gone off on holiday. Again. One of his cruises, I’d imagine, tormenting strangers over the buffet. I’ll let you know when the new series is about to start so you don’t miss a single dramatic moment.”

