Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern distracts viewers with strange ‘elf ear’ during first live show

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern went down a storm with viewers as he made his debut on the show last night (January 14).

However, some couldn’t help but notice Stephen looked a little strange as he took to the ice alongside co-host Holly Willoughby.

And many took to Twitter to share their concerns…

Stephen Mulhern seemed to be having trouble with his earpiece last night (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice host Stephen Mulhern makes his debut

Stephen slipped into a blue velvet jacket and even survived a punch from Ricky Hatton during his Dancing On Ice debut.

Viewers declared that Stephen was a “breathe of fresh air” on the show as he replaced Phillip Schofield.

One person said: “We like Stephen Mulhern. Nice to have someone on the show that brings a smile to our face.”

But eagle-eyed viewers spotted something different about Stephen… he seemed to be morphing into an elf!

Since when was Stephen Mulhern an Elf?

Ears like that he’ll be looking for the ring of power with Frodo and Gollum#DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/59zJCKywB4 — Bet Lynchs Fag (@BetLynchsFag) January 14, 2024

‘Since when was Stephen Mulhern an elf?’

One commented: “Since when was Stephen Mulhern an elf? Ears like that he’ll be looking for the ring of power with Frodo and Gollum.”

Another added: “Am I the only one who can’t stop staring at Stephen’s elf ear sticking out?” A third said: “I have to ask… what is going on with poor Stephen’s elf ear?!” Another then commented: “Can’t deal with Stephen Mulhern’s ear sticking out – is it always like that?! Never noticed it before.”

However, fret not, Stephen fans. Other viewers figured out that the problem was actually thanks to a too-tight earpiece!

“Why does Stephen Mulhern look like an elf? Oh, his ear piece is a bit tight,” chuckled one viewer.

