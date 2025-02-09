Dancing On Ice tonight (Sunday, February 9) saw the fourth celeb eliminated from this year’s series.

Tonight’s show also saw the dreaded dance-off return – and two unlucky celebs found themselves skating for their place in the competition…

Anton and Chris were in the skate-off (Credit: ITV)

Chris Taylor eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight

Tonight’s edition of Dancing On Ice saw the celebs take to the ice for the fourth time this series.

Michaela Strachan wowed the judges, picking up the highest score of the series so far with 35.5.

Meanwhile, Chris Taylor topped off a “difficult week” by racking up an impressive score of 34.0.

However, tonight’s show saw Anton Ferdinand and Chris Taylor find themselves in the dreaded dance-off. And unfortunately, it meant the end of the road for Chris.

After their performances, the judges unanimously decided to save the former football star.

Paying tribute to his time on the show in a pre-recorded VT before the skate-off, Chris gushed over how much he’d enjoyed doing the show.

He also said that when he has kids, he’ll be able to take them ice skating!

Chris’ time on the show is at an end (Credit: ITV)

Fans fume as Chris is eliminated from Dancing On Ice tonight

The decision to eliminate Chris didn’t seem to go down too well with viewers, with many arguing he’d been better than Anton.

“I don’t understand how Anton is a better skater? No hate towards him at all but Chris has better stability and basic skating skills,” one fan fumed.

“Crazy skate-off decision on #dancingonice Not a fan of Chris but he deserved to go through…,” another said.

Did I miss something?

“Absolute [bleep] that decision,” a third tweeted.

“Nah fuming, Chris was much better. Wonder if that would’ve been the results if it wasn’t a skate off,” another said.

“How is it every week someone actually decent has gone?” a fifth asked.

“Is it me or was Chris better! Did I miss something? I love Anton but Chris was the better skater,” another wrote.

Holly’s dress drew attention (Credit: ITV)

Fans go wild for Holly’s outfit

Meanwhile, Dancing On Ice fans were loving Holly’s outfit yet again this week.

Last week’s number proved to be popular – and so was this weekend’s!

The 43-year-old was rocking a stunning, sequinned golden dress tonight – and fans were quick to compliment her online.

“Wow Holly, you look really quite phenomenal. What a gorgeous dress made for you,” one fan commented.

“You look beautiful Holly. Gorgeous dress,” another gushed.

“Another stunning look, Holly [heart eyes emoji] Loving the sparkle,” a third wrote.

Dancing On Ice continues on Sunday (February 13) at 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

