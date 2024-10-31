The first Dancing On Ice 2025 couple has been announced. However, the story behind their pairing isn’t straightforward.

Love Island star Chris Taylor has allegedly been put with skating pro Vanessa Bauer, after a fellow reality star supposedly begged to not be paired with her.

Vanessa has reached the Dancing On Ice final five times (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

Dancing On Ice 2025 contestant ‘begged’ to be paired with another partner

TOWIE star Dan Edgar apparently didn’t want to be paired with the star due to his pal Joey Essex having a fling with her back in 2023.

A source alleged to The Sun: “Dan didn’t want anything to distract him from the competition and he didn’t want to have to worry about what Joey was thinking. Why create any problems when it’s easily avoided by asking for a different dancer?

Vanessa is an incredible skater but Dan wanted to keep things really professional and stick by his mate.

“Insiders say it was discussed as part of his discussions about joining the show and didn’t cause any problems.”

Dan recently split from fellow reality star Ella Rae Wise, which came after a six-year relationship with Amber Turner.

Vanessa is also reportedly single after splitting from her boyfriend of nine months earlier this year.

Dan Edgar is pals with Joey Essex (Credit: Grant Buchanan)

‘Easiest solution’

The source claimed: “Vanessa is an incredible skater but Dan wanted to keep things really professional and stick by his mate. Joey and Vanessa did not end badly, but it just felt like the easiest solution.”

Reality star Joey and Vanessa sparked romance rumours last year after several sizzling performances and an on-air smooch!

Joey and Vanessa appeared to hit it off on DOI (Credit: ITV)

The pair went their separate ways a month after the show finished.

Meanwhile, Dan has said of his Dancing on Ice future: “I’m looking forward to it but the thought of the live shows and performing is very real.”

He told Heart FM: “I like to think I can ice skate a little bit but I’m a terrible dancer so that bit is going to need some work.”

Chris Taylor already has his own romantic link to DOI. He previously dated Maura Higgins, who starred on the 12th series of the show.

The pair met on Love Island in 2019, but it wasn’t until a few years later that their friendship developed.

In 2021 they announced their relationship, but split just six months later.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

