Dancing On Ice 2024 star Roxy Shahidi in profile: Marriage with Line of Duty’s Arsher Ali and why she previously ‘turn down’ the show

The first six stars from ITV’s Dancing On Ice 2024 take to the skating rink this weekend – and Roxy Shahidi will be among them!

Emmerdale star Roxy Shahidi, 40, is best known for playing Leyla Cavanagh in the ITV soap. But the actress – who has starred in Emmerdale since 2008 – is taking a short break from the soap’s top storylines to partner up with pro skater Slyvain Longchambon for her reality series excursion.

Mancunian Roxy recently admitted: “At the end of the day, I want to give a hundred per cent [to DOI]. If I was heavy in story [on Emmerdale], I don’t think I could have done the show.”

Roxy – full name Rokhsaneh Ghawam-Shahidi – added: “Otherwise, I don’t think it’d be fair, not only to me but to the shows. You don’t want someone turning up, doing half a job. I’ve been really lucky with that. [Emmerdale bosses have] been so supportive.”

And it seems Roxy has been as dedicated to her DOI dream as Emmerdale execs have been encouraging. That’s because she was reportedly first asked to participate in DOI seven years ago.

With her ice rink debut imminent, here are the answers to questions Dancing On Ice 2024 fans are asking online about Roxy Shahidi…

Dancing On Ice 2024: Roxy Shahidi profile

Why did Roxy Shahidi previously ‘turn down’ DOI?

According to a recent report in The Sun, Roxy was ready to sign up for DOI several years ago.

She reflected: “I wanted to do the show nearly seven years ago. I thought it’d be fabulous, lots of sequins and big hair. But then I realised I was 12 weeks pregnant.”

Roxy explained: “I didn’t know when I originally had the meeting, so I then had to say ‘Oh look, I’m pregnant, I don’t think it’s going to be a good idea for me’. Then my daughter was small, and it’s a huge commitment, it’s very demanding. But I just knew for a long time it wasn’t really something that would be right for me to do.”

However, when the call came again for 2024, Roxy admits she felt a little “more cautious” about accepting. However, she shared her anxieties “melted away” after a few minutes of practice on the rink.

Roxy Shahidi and yoga

Anyone familiar with Roxy’s social media accounts will know how important yoga is to her. She regularly shares footage showing her performing routines in Instagram posts, and also offers tips to her followers.

And it seems signing up for DOI has also affected how she approaches her yoga now. Asked if she had undergone any special preparation in the gym as part of her training, Roxy told ITV: “I actually started doing yoga with my boots on, which sounds ridiculous, and probably is. Certain balances or just trying to find that central point of balance with the boots on. It’s really hard on my legs, so I tried to work in a few of the balances that I thought I’d have to do in the show into the yoga. I did get the boots on and try to get comfortable in them.”

However, Roxy also insists she hasn’t been able to get much coaching in beforehand. However, she says that’s what the producers are looking for, recalling she was told: “That’s the point of the show. We want to see your journey.”

To which Roxy says she replied: “Oh, that’s great because I’m awful.”. She adds: “You have got to embrace where you’re at, basically, embrace where you are in your little ice skating journey and just do your best. That is my mantra.”

Who is the husband of Roxy Shahidi? Why is he famous?

Mum-of-one Roxy shares her daughter, born in 2018, with husband Arsher Ali. They are believed to have wed in 2010 – although Roxy has previously suggested they received a blessing. “We view ourselves as man and wife. I call him my husband,” she said in 2014.

Arsher is also an actor, known for his roles in Ackley Bridge, Line of Duty, and Four Lions. She previously told how Arsher proposed within two weeks of meeting.

She recalled how, as they rehearsed for a play together: “He just looked me in the eye at a cast party and said, ‘Will you marry me?’

“I didn’t answer and he said, ‘You will be my wife’ and that was it. I didn’t quite know what to make of it because I didn’t know him that well.”

Roxy added: “I knew that he liked me but we hadn’t really said anything. We hadn’t even kissed! I half wanted to laugh and say, ‘That’s absolutely ridiculous!’ and the other half thought, ‘Oooh, kiss me passionately!'”

Dancing On Ice 2024 begins on Sunday January 14 from 6.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

