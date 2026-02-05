‘Don’t do this again’: Complaints pour in as The Traitors winner Stephen Libby makes his This Morning presenting debut

The Traitors may be over, but it’s clearly not goodbye as Stephen Libby made a surprise step into presenting on This Morning.

On Thursday’s show (February 5), Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley welcomed Stephen into the This Morning fold. The appearance came just weeks after his first outing on the sofa as a guest, and this time he was very much front and centre.

True to form, Stephen was tasked with presenting the fashion segment. While Ben and Cat were full of praise, reactions from viewers at home were far more mixed.

Stephen has presented his own fashion segment (Credit: ITV)

Stephen Libby makes This Morning presenter debut

Throughout The Traitors, Stephen proved himself a firm fan favourite. Despite openly dropping hints that he might be a Traitor, he still made it all the way to the final alongside Rachel, with the pair successfully taking home the prize money.

It wasn’t just his dramatic reactions that got people talking during his time in the castle, though. Stephen’s bold and unusual outfits quickly became part of his Traitors identity.

From statement jumpsuits to standout looks, fans became increasingly obsessed with his style choices. And it seems all that attention has paid off.

On This Morning, Stephen led the fashion segment himself, showcasing a mix of high-street and vintage outfits to demonstrate how they can be styled together.

He appeared to impress Ben and Cat with his presenting skills, and the segment ended with a surprise appearance from Anneka Rice – a style icon who had previously shared her thoughts on Stephen’s Traitors outfits.

Cat was impressed with Stephen’s skills (Credit: ITV)

Fans are divided on appearance

Not everyone watching at home was convinced Stephen was ready for a presenting role, with some suggesting nerves got the better of him.

At the start of the segment, Ben attempted to put Stephen at ease by appearing in his own jumpsuit, a nod to the Traitors star’s signature look, which clearly delighted him.

Viewers soon took to social media to share their thoughts. One wrote: “This is a definite no from me.”

Another commented: “So, Stephen’s got himself a new career after being a [bleep] Traitor. Eye roll.”

A third asked: “Wait, the worst dressed guy from The Traitors is now doing the fashion section on This Morning?”

“Please don’t do this segment again,” another added.

One viewer observed: “He seems really nervous. Just keeps saying ‘yeah’ and ‘erm’.”

However, Stephen also had plenty of supporters, with some calling for him to return.

One fan said: “I love Stephen on the fashion segment. So much better than the usual presenters.”

Another agreed: “I’m actually loving this fashion segment, Stephen is fab.”

And one viewer even predicted: “They will find him a permanent segment…”

Love him or loathe him, Stephen Libby is clearly keeping viewers talking long after The Traitors has finished.

