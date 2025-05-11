Claudia Winkleman’s parents’ brutal response to her working on a ‘terrible’ series that even she hated

Claudia Winkleman previously shared her parents’ savage response to her working on a “terrible” TV show.

Quirky, quick-witted and not afraid to rock a fringe, since shooting to fame in the 1990s, presenter Claudia, 53, has become somewhat of a TV icon – and she’s definitely kept herself busy.

From fronting Strictly Come Dancing to The Piano – which is on today (May 11) – she has become a firm favourite with viewers all over.

But it turns out there is one show that Claudia was a part of, that she is really not keen on – and even her parents were not fans of it…

The TV star recalled working on a less-than-loved show… (Credit; BBC)

Claudia Winkleman on her ‘terrible’ TV show

Back in 2011, Claudia fronted the Channel 4 comedy panel show King Of… that saw the celeb guests discuss what was the ‘king of’ various categories.

In an interview at the time, Claudia spoke about a past series she had worked on for the broadcaster – and she wasn’t a fan of it.

“I did a terrible show. It was such a bad show that even my parents said: ‘There’s got to be another way to pay rent,'” Claudia said.

She explained: “It was about cars. If I tell you that while I was actually filming it, I had a small nap, does that give you an idea of how interesting it was?”

The presenter shared her parents’ savage response (Credit: ITV)

Claudia ‘doesn’t even like cars’

Claudia continued: “I don’t even like cars, I can’t even drive a car, I can’t spell car. [Otherwise] I don’t think I’ve really worked for Channel 4.”

Although not confirmed, it’s believed the show Claudia is referring to is the 1999 game show Trading Up.

The car-related programme – which ran for one series – saw contestants answer questions about themselves in a bid to bag a fancy car in the studio.

Claudia’s gone from strength to strength

While Trading Up didn’t manage to become a hit, Claudia still managed to carve out a mega-successful career.

Recently, she stepped in to host Graham Norton’s long-running BBC chat show. The iconic presenter, hosted The Graham Norton Show in February as Graham was touring Down Under in Australia.

While millions adore Graham, Claudia managed to step into his shoes and immediately impress viewers at home.

“Claudia Winkleman was superb tonight,” one fan wrote on X.

“Claudia Winkleman did really well on the #GrahamNorton show,” another person shared.

“Can we get Claudia Winkleman hosting Graham Norton next week as well,” a third viewer remarked

Watch Claudia on The Piano on Sunday (May 11) at 9pm on Channel 4.

