‘Livid’ Claudia Winkleman on backlash over replacing Jonathan Ross on BBC show

Claudia Winkleman previously opened up about the backlash she received for replacing Jonathan Ross on BBC’s movie review show, Film.

The TV legend, 53, has been a staple on screens for over three decades. From stints on The Traitors to The Piano – which returns tonight (April 27) – Claudia has remained booked and busy over the years.

Back in 2010, Claudia landed a gig as the new presenter on Film, a BBC movie review show, replacing Jonathan Ross.

But the decision didn’t go down well with some – and Claudia was quick to react to the criticism.

Claudia Winkleman on replacing Jonathan Ross

In 2010, Claudia took over from Jonathan Ross as host of BBC’s Film. Jonathan had been at the helm of the show since 1999.

Talking about being the new presenter, Claudia said at the time: “I am completely over the moon about being given this enormous honour and am incredibly proud to be to be presenting the new look Film 2010.”

Claudia – who co-hosted with film journalist Danny Leigh – added: “It’s an honour to follow on from the brilliant Jonathan Ross.”

But Claudia’s new role was met with backlash; something she said she “didn’t disagree with”.

Claudia responds to backlash

“I’ve watched that show every week since I was 14. Whoever took over from Jonathan would have made me livid,” Claudia told Scotsman in 2010.

She then quipped: “I am livid! I will miss him too. I get it. So I’m not grumpy at all.”

However, despite the divided reception, Claudia admitted: “It’s a biggie and it’s my dream job. The job of my life. And I’m very happy to say that if I’m not good I’m going to stop doing it.”

When did Claudia quit BBC’s Film?

Fast forward to 2016, and Claudia announced she had quit the show after six years.

“I’m incredibly sad about leaving the film show and it wasn’t an easy decision,” she said in a statement at the time.

Claudia added: “At this time of year I juggle all kinds of things for TV and radio and the show simply deserves someone who can give it their all.”

