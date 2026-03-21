Claudia Winkleman admits chat show is ‘awful’ as viewers pinpoint biggest problem

Claudia Winkleman was back on our screens last night (March 20) with the second episode of her new chat show, The Claudia Winkleman Show.

After mixed reviews last week, and Claudia herself calling it “awful”, viewers now think they’ve worked out exactly what’s going wrong…

Claudia Winkleman returned with the second episode of her chat show last night (Credit: BBC)

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Claudia Winkleman brands her own show ‘awful’

Earlier this week, Claudia appeared on the Heart Breakfast show and didn’t hold back.

“The first one was so awful,” she said. “I suggest people don’t watch it. There’s only a few more, let’s pretend it never happened.”

Viewers reckon the calibre of the guests is to blame for the criticism (Credit: BBC)

Viewers share verdict on episode two

This weekend’s show featured Niall Horan, Joanne McNally, Guz Khan and Rachel Zegler.

While some enjoyed it, others were quick to criticise.

“Personally, not what I want my TV licence to be used for,” one viewer complained.

Another said: “This new Claudia Winkleman chat show is weird. The set looks like a Chapel of Rest and the guests are all dressed like they’ve come to a posh funeral.”

But one complaint stood out — the guest list.

‘It will live and die on the guests’

Many viewers said the show lacks big-name stars.

“I think the issue is the guest booking,” one wrote. “Why isn’t she getting the super A-listers?”

Another agreed: “It will live and die on the strength of her guests… this line-up is pretty lightweight.”

Others branded it a “terrible guest list”, while some suggested adding a musical performance to improve the format.

“It needs a musical guest to break it up,” one viewer said.

‘A vast improvement!’

Not everyone was unimpressed, though.

“I knew it would get better. The second episode was a vast improvement,” one fan said.

Another added: “It already feels like a chat show we’ll have for years.”

Next week’s guests announced

The Claudia Winkleman Show returns on Friday, March 27 at 10.40pm on BBC One.

Next week’s guests include Jimmy Carr and Friends star Lisa Kudrow.

Read more: Claudia Winkleman reveals surprising career move out of the spotlight

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