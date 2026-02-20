Charli XCX opens up about ‘very vulnerable’ moment as she appears on The Graham Norton Show

Charli XCX takes centre stage on The Graham Norton Show tonight as she chats about her “vulnerable” moment, with an all-star line-up ready to entertain.

Graham is back for his final fresh episode of the series, promising laughs, surprises, and celebrity stories to remember.

The next two shows of the run will be highlights episodes, so make sure you tune in tonight before the series wraps up.

Gordon Ramsay is on The Graham Norton Show tonight (Credit: BBC)

Here’s who will be lighting up the red sofa tonight and when you can catch them.

The Graham Norton Show tonight: Who is on?

Joining Graham tonight is none other than Gordon Ramsay.

The fiery TV chef, never shy with a swear word, is on to discuss his latest Netflix series, Being Gordon Ramsay.

The six-part series, released this week, follows Gordon as he launches his biggest venture yet; 22 Bishopsgate. The 60-floor London complex hosts five culinary businesses.

Gordon tells Graham: “It is such a massive project I don’t think I could have done it 10 or 15 years ago. It’s definitely got the wow factor. It’s pretty incredible.”

He and wife Tana also let cameras in on family life for the show. Daughter Megan and son Jack did not participate.

Asked about filming with his family, Gordon says: “I think it’s an important insight – a 360 – into the pressure and the family time.

“I wanted that to come across, and I think it does beautifully.”

Who else is on?

Hollywood stars Jennifer Garner and Benicio del Toro are also joining Graham tonight.

Jennifer, known for 13 Going on 30 and Alias, talks about the TV thriller The Last Thing He Told Me, with its second series launching today on Apple TV+.

She reunited with co-star Judy Greer, who returns as Tam-Tam Lucy Wyman.

“When people see Judy they go nuts for her because she’s been in so many great films,” Jennifer says.

“And then, when they see us together, it makes people lose their minds. Now more than ever 13 Going on 30 causes a sensation.”

Jennifer also confirms she performed all her own stunts in Alias. Spoiler alert: she did.

Benicio del Toro, Jennifer Garner, Charli xcx are also on (Credit: BBC)

Oscar-winner Benicio del Toro stars in the new film One Battle After Another with Leonardo DiCaprio.

On filming with Leo, Benicio explains to Graham: “I was trusted with his life in a driving stunt.

“I was going at only 35 or 40 miles per hour, but when Leo is hanging out of the car I knew I had to take care of that diamond – I didn’t want to drop the diamond, so I was very focused!”

The Graham Norton Show: Charli xcx and Dave Grohl

Charli XCX is also on tonight, showing off her busy schedule.

Graham grills her about The Moment, her pop mockumentary based on her original idea.

She says: “I had just come out of this huge change in my life where I’d made the album Brat, which opened me up to a whole new audience.

“I’d not experienced that scale of interest in what I had to say before and it was heavy, confusing and a very vulnerable change.

“My response was to make art. So when I was asked to make a real documentary, a concert film, I wanted to poke fun at myself and that world.

“The music industry is ripe for satire, and I really enjoyed doing it.”

Graham also asks about her Wuthering Heights album, created for this year’s movie blockbuster.

Charli gushed: “I still can’t believe it’s happening. I feel very lucky and happy.”

Dave Grohl performs with the Foo Fighters before having a chat with Graham (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters provide the music. They perform Your Favourite Toy live before Dave chats with Graham.

Charli can have the evening off from singing!

What time is The Graham Norton Show on tonight?

Graham will finish in his usual style, inviting brave audience members into his Big Red Chair. Who will pull the lever?

The Graham Norton Show airs at 10.40pm tonight (Friday February 20, 2026) on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, ending at 11.30pm.

We cannot wait to see all the action!

